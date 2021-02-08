Money Monster lodges 3rd career win in Restricted Allowance III/IV

IN a stirring stretch duel to the wire, Money Monster, ridden by apprentice Youville Pinnock, held off the challenge of Awesome Treasure, under four-time champion jockey Dane Nelson, to win the $680,000 Restricted Allowance III/IV highlighter on a trophyless nine-race card at Caymanas Park yesterday.

Money Monster held a comfortable lead down the backstretch ahead of City Counsel (Mellisa Ward), Speechless (Tevin Foster), and Awesome Treasure, running the inside rails. Money Monster tried to slip the field navigating the half mile (800m) turn but Nelson sent his mount in chase of the leader for his challenge in deep stretch.

Pinnock kept his mount well-balanced on the outside of Awesome Treasure,who battled for supremacy in the straight, but Money Monster found extra with yards to go and edged away to win the four-year-old and upward event by three-parts of a length. Big Big Daddy (Dane Dawkins) finished in third place while Cold Pursuit was fourth.

Bred, owned and trained by Fitzroy Glispie, Money Monster ( Casual Trick – She's Traditional) ran the distance in a time of 1:19.3 minutes, behind splits of 23.2, 47.0 seconds and 1:12.3 minutes.

Oshane Nugent was the top rider on the day with two winners. Nugent, current champion apprentice, opened the programme with It's All I for trainer Paul Charlton and closed the card with Magical Mood for champion trainer Anthony Nunes.

Racing continues on Saturday.

— Ruddy Allen