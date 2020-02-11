More help pouring in

Things are looking brighter for Lewisville High School after they received starting blocks, spikes and cash donations to help with their struggling athletics programme.

The little-known school, formed in 1989 and located in a rural farming district of St Elizabeth, does not have the amenities for a proper athletics programme but the participants are still hopeful of making an impact at the Inter-Secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA) Boys' and Girls' Championships set to begin March 24.

Following a Jamaica Observer story highlighting the school's plight, Head Coach Milton Brown reported that promises were made, and deliverables received last week.

Roneisha McGregor, a 22-year-old who was a part of Jamaica's 2019 World Championships 4x400m relay bronze medal team, and who won silver in the mixed relays, donated some starting blocks.

“I received the starting blocks from Roneisha McGregor, which is a big plus for the athletes because the only time they see a starting block is when they go to a track meet,” Brown said.

“Now they can get a chance to practise instead of spending time at the meets asking persons to help them fix the starting blocks,” he added.

With a population of approximately 500 students, of which 45 are in the athletics programme, Lewisville have been put on the map by young Deodora Griffiths, who has produced some golden displays throughout the season in the Class Four long jump.

Her success was made even more remarkable considering that the school doesn't have a proper long jump pit and has to be using a makeshift facility created by a back hoe and a little manpower.

Then there was a lack of proper uniforms and running shoes. However, they received several spikes from World Championships triple jump silver medallist Shanieka Ricketts and her coaching husband Kerry-Lee Ricketts.

“The spikes, give thanks to coach Ricketts and his wife who donated couple spikes to us, whereby we don't have to walk from one point to another to borrow, as soon as one athlete finishes,” noted Brown.

“The kids are very excited knowing that they have some sort of footwear to move around,” he added.

“We also got $20,000 to help with some track shoes from our (school) chairman and $16,000 from a teacher to help with some track shoes, so it kind of alleviates some pressure.”

Brown also explained that they are awaiting the uniforms promised to them by someone from Santa Cruz who is currently living in the United States and who is due in the island shortly.

“There are also some other persons who had said they will fulfil their promise by the end of the month,” said a grateful Brown.