More local limited over cricket coming ahead of Super50, says Francis

THE Jamaica Cricket Association (JCA) all-island limited overs club championship climaxed on Saturday with St Mary CA thumping St Ann CA in the final, but more 50-over cricket is on the horizon with the upcoming staging of the local franchise competition.

By scheduling the local tournaments at this time of the year the idea is to give selectors and the new Jamaica Scorpions Head Coach Andre Coley the opportunity to assess players for the 2019-20 Regional Super50 tournament.

“Our 50-over tournament ended yesterday, and there's going to be a franchise segment to that at the end of the CPL (Caribbean Premier League) to lead us into the Regional Super50, which is going to be in November,” Courtney Francis, the JCA chief executive officer, told the Jamaica Observer.

The 2019 CPL Twenty20 tournament is slated to run from September 4 to October 12.

In Saturday's clash at Chedwin Park, first-time finalists St Mary ran out comfortable winners, defeating neighbours St Ann by 160 runs.

Alwyn Williams claimed player-of-the-match honours after making 55 in St Mary's 277-5, and returning to grab two wickets to help dismiss St Ann for 117.

St Mary pace bowler Jermaine Chisholm, who captured 5-46, and Williams' opening partner Orlando Lyons (72) also featured prominently in the historic victory.

St Mary are promised $500,000 for their efforts, while runners-up St Ann are set to walk away with $250,000.

Francis explained that the JCA, perpetually seeking sponsorship for staging competitions, will continue to explore ways in which it can increase prize money across the board.

“It was not a sponsored competition, so all those resources come out of the JCA coffers. Once we get sponsors then that will be enhanced. We're always looking to tweak our numbers to ensure that we can up it,” he said.

The CEO argued that more cricket is being played which augurs well for player development and widening the selection pool.

“We're playing more cricket, we're meeting some targets that we set our last year in our strategic plan. We're doing well. I think that we're about 80 to 85 per cent of meeting our targets. We're going to review to see if we can get closer to 100 [per cent] of reaching our target,” Francis told the Observer.

