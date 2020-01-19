More money as Sandals St Mary 35 Overs cricket bowls off

The inaugural Sandals St Mary Jeff McKitty 35 Overs Super League Competition bowls off today with three big clashes across the parish.

The competition, which is sponsored by Sandals Resorts — Costley Construction, Total Tools, Parkway Pharmacy, Braham's Texaco Service Stations and Chase Funds — will see an increase in prize money with the winning team walking away with $150,000.

In today's matches, favourites Boscobel tackle Wilderness at Boscobel Oval; SDC T20 champs Gayle meet Highgate at Mango Valley and Day's Mountain go up against Port Maria in the feature clash of the round. All matches begin at 10:00 am.

Nine teams are taking part in the new-look competition. Zone A comprises Boscobel, Gayle, Highgate, Wilderness and newcomer Clark's Castle, while in Zone B are Port Maria, Day's Mountain, Jack's River and Mango Valley. The top two teams will advance to the semi-finals of the Super League.

At Day's Mountain, the home team will be looking to skipper Samuel McIntosh, Lenox Bridgette, Delroy Patterson and national Under-15 player Marlon Williams, to pace them to victory against a strong Port Maria aggregation led by Tezwayne Creary, Dalton Howell, Richard Creary, and Toussain Hassan.

At Boscobel, the home team, champions of the last three T20 competitions in the parish and favourites to lift the Super League crown, will be relying on the batting prowess of skipper and parish representative Orlando Lyons, Jamaica Under-17 fast bowler Andel Gordon, Robert Weir and Herman Henry.

Wilderness, who are making a return to parish cricket, will be going all out to upset the apple cart with the inclusion of the hard-hitting Keddar Brown and Howayne Hoilett.

Over at Mango Valley, Gayle with a crack line-up of Anthony Walters, Sheldon Pryce, Brian Robinson, Mikail Downer and national Under-17 star Oshaun Ennis, start as favourites, but Highgate will not roll over lightly as Darrien Walker, Renar Ross and schoolboy Tajay Coke will be coming with all guns blazing.

St Mary Cricket Association President Ian Spencer is excited about the competition, as he thinks the longer format will allow local bastmen and bowlers greater room for development.

“We have been playing a lot of T20 cricket in the parish and the parish executive felt it was time to get back to playing 35 overs cricket. This will allow the players to adjust their game, as the Senior Cup 2 Day competition is just around the corner,” Spencer noted.

The St Mary cricket chief was also full of praise for the sponsors who have come on board to make the competition a reality.

“We want to thank our parish sponsors as without them this competition would not be possible and we look forward to their continued support,” Spencer said.