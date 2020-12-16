More support!

Professional Football Jamaica Limited (PFJL) has secured two other club sponsors for the Jamaica Premier League 2021 season.

The two club sponsors that have pledged their support for the upcoming season are Indies Pharma Limited, which trades on the Jamaica Stock Exchange, and Mount Pleasant Academy, the Caribbean's only residential football academy.

Both sponsors now join Wisynco, Yummy Bakery and Jamaica Producers, as the new football body vows to name more sponsors over the next few days.

Chairman of PFJL Chris Williams believes Indies Pharma brings immense value to the table.

“Indies Pharma, through their Flexim brand, will not only financially support football across Jamaica, but also ensure that players will recover faster with anti-inflammatory treatment. We are ecstatic to have them on board as we continue to push forward with the development of the Jamaica Premier League,” he said.

For Indies Pharma Founder Dr Guna Muppuri, this is an extension of their support in former seasons.

“Indies Pharma are friends of football as we sponsored Montego Bay United in the past. Football is in everybody's heart and this sponsorship is a great opportunity for us to promote our Flexim line of muscle relaxants and tablets which will treat muscle tears or tightness, which is so frequent in impact sports,” he noted.

Mount Pleasant Academy, the Caribbean's only fully residential football academy since 2018 with a population capacity of 110 footballers from across the island, will also lend sponsorship support to the league.

Principal and director Vannie Clarke explains the rationale behind the sponsorship.

“Football has always been an agent for change and a source of great joy for Jamaicans. It is indicative of Jamaicans as a people. While football continues to encounter challenges globally, our own league needs our assistance.

“We are about moving beyond challenges at the academy and the league is a source of great joy for us, so this is an extension of us playing our part in changing lives and improving Jamaica's football product so we can rebound better tomorrow,” he said.

As PFJL finalises plans for the 2021 season, negotiations are still underway with a number of other potential sponsors. Also, broadcast plans are also being finalised for the season which will run for 20 consecutive weeks with a round of matches each Saturday, Sunday and Monday at a designated location.

Each club sponsor will be assigned to their respective clubs via a random draw to be conducted in January 2021.