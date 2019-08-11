Morris maintains lead on tough day two of JGA National Senior Trials

Action on the second day of the Jamaica Golf Association's (JGA) National Senior Trials at Caymanas Golf Course in St Catherine was affected by extreme heat and windy conditions.

This resulted in several of the golfers posting higher scores than Friday's day-one scores. At the end of day two no player posted a par or under par score, however, the category leaders — Sean Morris (Men's Senior 0-6), Jodi Munn-Barrow (Ladies 0-36) and Bert Tomlinson who is now tied for first with Mike Boyd (Men's Super Senior 0-12) — have maintained their positions. Morris kept his three-point lead over Dr Mark Newnham after both men shot three over par 75 to end with combined scores of 147 and 150, respectively.

Morris shot three birdies, four bogeys and a double bogey on hole number 18. He is now focused on today's final day and plans to “approach the round one shot at a time”.

Philip Prendergast, with a combined day-two score of 154, Tommy Lee (156) and John O'Donoghue (158) complete the top five in the Men's Senior category.

Munn-Barrow extended her lead in the Ladies category to 10, after posting a five over par 77 on day two for a total score of one 152. Her scorecard showed two birdies, five bogeys and a double bogey. Maggie Lyn (80) followed on 162, while Alison Reid (95) improved on her day-one score by seven shots to end on 197.

Day one Men's Super Senior category leader Bert Tomlinson was joined by Mike Boyd, and both are on 157 each after shooting 79 and 77, respectively, on day two. Tomlinson had one birdie and nine bogeys, while Boyd shot one birdie and six bogeys.

George Hugh (162) and Robert Chin (163) were third and fourth, respectively.

JGA President Peter Chin, with a total two-day score of 164, pulled back his day-one score by 10 strokes after posting 77. He had the best improvement of all the golfers in the trials. This secured a fifth-place finish from eleven competitors on the first day.

The golfers will tee off beginning at 8:10 am today for the final round of the 54-hole National Senior Trials. Munn-Barrow and the other two ladies will be first up at 8:10, while Morris will start at 9:00 and Tomlinson at 9:20.

The trials will be used to select the team to represent Jamaica in the Caribbean Golf Association Four-Ball Championship, which is scheduled for October 9-12 at PGA National Resort & Spa in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

Jamaica will be competing for six trophies — three for men, two for women, and a country trophy.

The men's trophies are Ramon Baez Romano (Men 35+) , Francis & Steele-Perkins (Men 50+), and the Higgs & Higgs (Men 60+). The Ladies will vie for the Maria Nunes (Ladies 35+), and the Dessie Henry (Ladies 50+), while the overall country winner will take home the Ambrose Guthrie Cup.