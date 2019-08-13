Morris, Munn-Barrow, Boyd prevail in JGA National Senior Trials

Sean Morris took the Men's Senior category by just one stroke as the Jamaica Golf Association (JGA) National Senior Trials which ended at the Caymanas Golf Club on Sunday.

In the Ladies' category, Jodi Munn-Barrow won by a whopping 13 strokes, while Mike Boyd grabbed the Men's Super Senior category by three strokes.

The three-day event will be used to select the Jamaica team to the Caribbean Golf Association Four-Ball Championships in Florida, October 9-12.

Morris threw down three double bogeys, two bogeys along with just one birdie on the third and final day to post a seven over par 79 for a combined three-day 10 over par 226. The double bogeys were shot on holes seven, eleven and 18, while the birdie was posted on hole six.

“Trials is always a very difficult event to play. The best golfers in Jamaica are flexing their muscles, as such the competition is very fierce. It's probably one of the hardest tournaments that we as amateurs in Jamaica will ever play even when we travel,” said Morris.

He was, however, pleased with the back-to-back win, having topped last weekend's JGA Independence Classic.

“I am happy with the win. I am not happy with the execution of some of my shots, (but) there's a lot of room for improvement, and as such, I have to go back to the drawing board,” he noted.

Morris was tracked closely by Dr Mark Newnham who scored five over par 77 for a three-day total of 227. His scorecard showed two double bogeys, one bogey and two birdies on the back nine which saw a heavy downpour at about hole 13, but which blew over before the golfers got to hole 18.

The top five in the Men's Senior category was completed by John O'Donoghue 236, Philip Prendergast 237 and Greg Chong 239.

Ladies winner Munn-Barrow extended her lead to 13 strokes over the steady-shooting Maggie Lyn. Both ladies ended on 230 and 243, respectively, after shooting 78 and s81. Munn-Barrow, who has been representing Jamaica for 32 years, was one of three golfers who posted scores in the seventies all three days and the only female to do so with scores of 75, 77 and 78.

“I wish I was a little more consistent, I think I lost some shots around the greens, but overall I was pleased with how I played,” said Munn-Barrow.

Alison Reid was third having shot 97 for a three-day total of 294.