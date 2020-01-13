Morris, Willis strike as Portmore blank Arnett Gardens

It was expected to be a tough task, but champions Portmore United bounced back from last week's defeat with consummate ease, getting by Arnett Gardens 2-0 in a lukewarm Red Stripe Premier League (RSPL) fixture at Spanish Town Prison Oval yesterday.

Ricardo Morris, returning from loan at Finnish club Vaasan Palloseura, gave Portmore United an early lead with an eighth-minute penalty before a sweetly driven free kick by Chevany Willis in the 35th minute made the points safe for the champions.

With the win, Portmore United moved one place up to fifth on 33 points, same as fourth-place Humble Lion who went down 0-3 to seventh-place Tivoli Gardens (29 points) at Effortville Community Centre in Clarendon.

Dunbeholden FC were relegated to sixth on 32 points after playing out a goalless stalemate with 11th-place The University of the West Indies (UWI) FC, on 17 points, at UWI Bowl, Mona.

Meanwhile, Waterhouse joined Mount Pleasant Football Academy at the summit on 40 points, despite also playing out a goalless scoreline with cellar-dwellers Vere United (16 points) at Wembley Centre of Excellence in Clarendon.

Second-place Mount Pleasant FA will be in action against ninth-place Harbour View (26 points) today at the Compound in east Kingston.

At Prison Oval the contest started frantically, with Portmore United grabbing the early ascendancy when Morris calmly converted from the 12-yard spot after Arnett Gardens' defence felled the striker inside the area.

After settling into their game, Arnett Gardens tried to claw their way back into the contest but found Portmore United's defence in a defiant mood.

On the half-hour mark Kemal Malcolm slipped through on goal, but his right-footed effort was charged down by the advancing Shaven Sean Paul in goal for Portmore United.

At the other end, Portmore United made their opportunity count as they pushed further ahead courtesy of a beautifully struck right-footed free kick by Willis from approximately 25 yards out, which gave custodian Damion Hyatt no chance.

Portmore United again went close when Ryan Wellington met a weighted corner kick from Morris at the near post, but Hyatt was quick across his line to knock down the firmly struck volleyed effort.

The fleet-footed Malcolm produced another break down the right channel, as his pace proved menacing in Arnett Gardens' probe to pull one back in the latter stages of the half. However, he had another effort charged down by Portmore United's defenders, who were quick on his heels, to ensure the score remained unchanged at the break.

The resumption was a shadow of the first half as it offered very little to write home about and left the large turnout of spectators wanting more, as both teams failed to maintain the tempo.

In fact, the only meaningful chance of the half came in the 70th minute when Rondee Smith broke away from defenders, but he fired his right-footed effort into the side netting.

Teans: Portmore United — Shaven Sean Paul, Ryan Wellington, Rosario Harriott (Romaine Bowers 45th), Osani Ricketts, Roberto Johnson, Tevin Shaw, Shande James, Chevany Willis, Ricardo Morris, Rondee Smith (Cleon Pryce 87th), Revaldo Mitchell (Raffique Bryan 65th)

Subs not used: Kemar Foster, Kevon Farquharson, Seigle Knight, Jehmone Bartley

Booked: James (44th), Shaw (51st)

Arnett Gardens — Damion Hyatt, Kemal Malcolm, Vishnul Harris (Steve Clarke 77th), Fabian Reid, Ramone McGregor, Jamar Martin, Michael Webb, Shamar Pryce, Tamar Edwards, Romeo Guthrie (Javain Mitchell 66th), Rickardo Oldham (Damari Deacon 46th)

Subs not used: Chadeem Rodriguez, Odane Samuels, Al Nesbeth, Jahwahni Hinds

Booked: Deacon (75th)

Referee: Dameon Parchment

Assistant referees: Nicholas Anderson, Ojay Duhaney

Fourth official: Veralton Nembhard

Match commissary: Ainsley Sharpe