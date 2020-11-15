Morrison upbeat Boyz will deliver better servings in second friendly

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — New Reggae Boy Ravel Morrison is convinced that he has seen enough to suggest that his team can give a much better showing against Saudi Arabia when the teams meet for the second of their friendly internationals on Tuesday.

Yesterday Morrison watched from the bench as his young and inexperienced side went down 2-0 in first-half action.

He, along with Bobby Reid and Leon Bailey, was introduced in the second half, and although the Boyz looked more purposeful and deliberate in their approach play, they conceded a third 14 minutes from the end.

But there were obvious signs of a team with much more to give, considering that they had only met each other on a football pitch the day before, as they had been quarantined in their hotel rooms for the better part of last week.

“I think it was difficult because we have not trained all week, we have been in our rooms from the minute we got here. We only touched the pitch yesterday (Friday) for the first time, we have been isolated for six days as a team, plus we got a lot of new players in,” explained Morrison.

As if still in shock, he reiterated: “We only stepped on the pitch yesterday and had one session since we been inside Saudi Arabia and we have been here for seven days already, so I think with the game today we were able to open our legs out and we will train tomorrow and train again at the stadium on Monday and play on Tuesday.

“I think everyone will have a little bit more understanding of how everyone plays, and everyone is going to open their legs more. For this game it was difficult to go full throttle having not trained all week, but I think we got a good team, you know, but it is football, sometimes you win and sometimes you lose, but I think it will be a different game on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old Morrison, who was highly thought of by legendary Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson exhibited glimpses of the talent for which he is known, despite trying to protect an injured right ankle.

“The ankle is still swollen, it's sore, a lot of pain but I will get through,” he said. “I think we will look stronger on Tuesday; I think we will have more of an understanding.

“For some of us, Friday was the first time we met up; we didn't know each other until Friday because we have all been in our rooms, so It's been a day with each other, that's all.

“Obviously Saudi Arabia came together on the 6th [of November] and trained with each other because they are already from over here. I think if we train for a week as they have done, or longer, there would be more of a buzz, everyone will know everything about each other, but it will be a different game on Tuesday, definitely.”