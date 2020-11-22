Most posts will go unchallenged in JAAA elections
Whatever the outcome of the races at next Saturday's annual general meeting (AGM) of the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA), the majority of the executive will be returned unopposed with only three positions being contested.
The AGM will be held at National Arena, starting at 9:00 am.
At Wednesday's close of the nomination period, only the positions of president, honorary secretary and director of records will be challenged, leaving six positions unopposed.
Former Vice-President Brian Smith will be the new assistant secretary, while all four vice-presidents — Ian Forbes, Lincoln Eatmon, Michael Frater and Vilma Charlton— as well as honorary treasurer Ludlow Watts will retain their positions on the executive.
Garth Gayle, the outgoing honorary secretary and 1976 Olympic Games 200m gold medallist Donald Quarrie, himself a former vice-president, will both be seeking to replace Dr Warren Blake as president.
Blake decided to step down from the position after nine years, having taken over from late Howard Aris who died while in office.
Veteran sports administrator Anthony Davis and outgoing assistant secretary Marie Tavares will seek to fill the vacancy at the honorary secretary position and Wayne Long, who has over 30 years as a results systems operator, will challenge Leroy Cooke for the position of director of bureau of records.
Meanwhile, Commitee Members who will also run unchallenged are Dr Carl Bruce, Ewan Scott, Judith Ewart, Heleen Francis, athlete Fedrick Dacres, Gregory Hamilton, ISSA President Keith Wellington, and Julette Parkes Livermore.
— Paul Reid
