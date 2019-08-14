Mount Pleasant FA hunt semi-final spot in Concacaf Scotiabank U13 Championships

National champions Mount Pleasant Football Academy will be seeking to add to their historic achievement at the Concacaf Scotiabank Under-13 Championships today in San Jose, Costa Rica, as the first Jamaican team to contest the quarter-finals.

They topped Group D with a perfect three wins and will take on Guatemalan team Communicaciones.

Mount Pleasant advanced to the last eight with wins over Pioneros Cancun of Mexico, Vancouver Whitecaps from Canada, and CD Universitario of Panama.

The Jamaicans opened with a three-nil win on Saturday over Pioneros Cancun.

On Sunday they romped to a powerful 5-1 triumph over Vancouver Whitecaps with Amarlie King scoring twice. Tyrese Gowe, Dane Buckley and Javin Williams were also on the scoresheet.

In the final group stage match on Monday, Mount Pleasant led by a brace from Geo Headley whipped Panamanian side CD Universitario 3-0.

Coach Vannie Clark, following the team's third-straight win said, “I thought it was a good game; very, very tough one for us — I think probably the toughest one so far in this tournament. To come out victorious in this one with a 3-0 victory, it is a fantastic feeling.

“We were able to keep a clean sheet today and that is something we want to be able to do in this competition, so we continue to set the bar high as we look forward to the rest of the tournament.”

Clark, in looking ahead to today's encounter, says: “We hope to make more first for Jamaica when we play; we want to get to the semi-finals and go there and perform well. We are looking forward to this quarter-final against this Guatemala team and we expect a very tough game, and we want to do very well.”

Kick-off time for the Mount Pleasant vs Communicaciones encounter is at midday (Jamaica time) and will see Mount Pleasant seeking to stretch their 100 per cent win record at the tournament to four wins. Communicaciones will be aiming to bounce back from the 3-2 loss they suffered to Victoria RC in their final Group C match, which came after they won their opening game against Nicaraguan team Managua FC 3-1 and followed up with a thumping 6-2 effort over Costa Rican team LD Alajuelense.

In the other quarter-final matches today which start at 11 o'clock (Jamaica time), Victoria RC take on CD Universitario, Santa Ana face Lu y Vida, and Philadelphia Union play Guerreros Coahuila.

The quarter-final winners will advance to the semi-finals, which will be contested tomorrow.

In the plate quarter-finals, which will also be played today, Capulineros face San Juan Jabloteh, CD Alajuelense oppose Pioneros, Vancouver Whitecaps meet Managua, and Montreal Impact take on Managua.

The final and third-place matches are set for Saturday, August 17 at Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto, home of Costa Rican club Liga Deportiva Alajuelense.