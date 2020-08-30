Mount Pleasant FA must diversify, says Wally Downes

The Mount Pleasant Football Academy's plans must be more than just winning football titles, but to put in plans to ensure holistic sustainability by also producing coaches and other professionals in the sport, says Englishman Walter “Wally” Downes, who is set to join the staff and work with the youth teams.

The 59-year-old former Wimbledon Football Club midfielder who has had an extensive coaching career serving as first team manager at clubs such as Wimbledon, Southampton, Crystal Palace, Queens Park Rangers and West Ham, says that while not all the players will make the grade and move up to play professional football, their love for the game must be nurtured and they should be kept in the sport.

Downes, who returned to England after his appointment last month and is supposed to be recruiting staff to return later this year, said the academy should be about “giving these kids a little bit more expertise than they have been getting with higher qualified coaches and also I will be making sure that those coaches can educate the local coaches coming through.”

He said there must be plans for the players who will not make the grade. “If there are kids who are 18 years old who perhaps are not going to make the first team and aren't going to be good enough, as not everybody is, they should be given the chance to still be in football because they will still love football...if we can make them coaches and they can work at their games from that side of it, even better.”

The opportunities are varied and plentiful the Englishman added: “Because there are a lot of ins in football, if you don't make it as a football player, you can be a coach, you can be a physio, you can be a sports scientist, can you work in analysis, can you work in media, there are jobs for those who love football,” Downes said.

“So if we can't make them into first team players, let's keep them in the game and in three or four years' time we would have educated these players and then perhaps we would not need to go in for foreign coaches, the young kids who would have been on courses, the young coaches, we will develop them and they will be good enough to sustain Mount Pleasant from within and that is what we are really looking for. My real goal is beyond even the new academy, it is to make it sustainable within some ends, if we can get the coaches to coach the kids it will be like a mouse on a wheel, it is ongoing, ongoing, ongoing but the standards need to be raised and I hope that the coaches we bring in, that we can educate them and they will be good enough to coach the kids.”