Mount Pleasant FA to expand coaching staff with international recruits

The board of directors of Mount Pleasant Football Academy has announced the addition of new international board members — Josh Gould, Edward Gould, Ben Aspinall and Jamie Finn — who will be adding their expertise under the stewardship of new Chairman Peter Mair.

Alongside the addition of these new board members, owners Peter and Amanda Gould are making plans for expansion this year by bringing in a top English Premier League coach who will come with an additional team of hand-picked international coaches and trainers (pending work permits) to join the existing cadre of talented coaches at the Mount Pleasant Academy, and to work under Head Coach Paul “Tegat” Davis.

Building on its pledge to transform the Jamaican football landscape, these developments are among a series of major moves the academy intends to carry out, including the creation of a second campus with high-end sports facility (actively seeking appropriate site) as well as celebrating several ground-breaking sponsorship deals with major international companies.

“We are ever grateful for the support of our fans, our volunteers and the growing Jamaican football community. Our beliefs at Mount Pleasant Academy are about building strong communities through football and that is especially important to us going forward,” said Peter Gould.

He continued: “The Mount Pleasant organisation has always been involved in supporting and giving back to the community. Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, Jamaica and the rest of the world suffered from unprecedented losses and unparalleled restrictions in 2020.

“As restrictions slowly ease, our goal is to change that tragic trajectory towards an upward growth, with increased opportunities, renewed vigour and entertainment for all. Together we will pull through this difficult period by focusing on the new opportunities that exist within these challenging times. We see extremely exciting times ahead, with important changes happening within the academy, our Mount Pleasant team and the Jamaican football landscape. We are incredibly excited at the prospect of playing a major role in the coming chapters of Jamaica's football history, a future that we hope will see some of our Mount Pleasant premier players in the Jamaican national squad, led superbly by Theodore “Tappa” Whitmore, to participate in Fifa World Cup 2022.

“Our dreams for the future are to watch some of our Mount Pleasant Football Academy graduates donning the Reggae Boyz colours to be a part of Jamaica's 2026 World Cup team to play in North America. We at Mount Pleasant Football Academy plan to be at the forefront of that journey. Being able to bring in these types of top international coaches, as well as securing major international sponsorship deals, represents the quality of the work we have been doing within the Mount Pleasant organisation and speaks to the strength of our brand.”

Regarding international coaches joining his team, principal-director of the academy, Vanie Clarke, noted: “We want to provide our players with experiences that are on par with, or exceed that which obtains at the highest levels of the game. We are committed to that, and this is just one more step in building the kind of diverse environment that will result in the realisation of that goal.

“Having the backing of the board to bring in these coaches demonstrates their confidence and support for the strategic targets we have set. The sponsorship will be unprecedented in Jamaica's football landscape and is simply another demonstration of how far we have come in the short time since we started this journey.”

Mount Pleasant Academy officially opened its doors in September 2018 and has so far won back-to-back national Under-13 titles, the Cayman Airways International Under-13 Championship and were narrowly beaten in the quarter finals of the Concacaf Under-13 Championship in Costa Rica, last year. The senior team made it all the way to the semi-final in its inaugural Red Stripe Premier League campaign in 2018-2019 and was only a point off top spot when the 2019-2020 season was cancelled earlier this year.