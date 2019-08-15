Mount Pleasant knocked out of Concacaf Scotiabank Under-13 Championships

Jamaican champions Mount Pleasant Football Academy's record-breaking run at the Concacaf Scotiabank Under-13 Championships came to an end yesterday in San Jose, Costa Rica.

The first team from Jamaica to qualify for the quarter-finals of the Concacaf age-group championships suffered a narrow 1-2 loss to Guatemalan side Communicaciones in their quarter-final clash at Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto, home of Costa Rican club Liga Deportiva Alajuelense, a loss which ended their 100 per cent win record at the tournament, at three.

The St Ann-based club took the lead on the stroke of half-time through striker Rackeem Grizzle.

A solid left-side build-up constituting three passes found Grizzle on the end of a through pass from Dane Buckley, which was meant for Amarlie King, but when he was tripped the ball fell nicely to Grizzle, who slid it home off his right foot. It rebounded off the inside of the right upright and into the net past Communicaciones's goalkeeper Juan Villegas.

On resumption, the Guatemalans immediately found the equaliser through Jorge de Leon and the race was on for the semi-final spot.

The game, played in pouring rain, was forced into a stoppage after 17 minutes in the second half because of lightning.

When the players were brought back onto the field the intense battle continued and with two minutes left in the encounter King muffed a glorious opportunity.

Receiving a good pass from the right side from Shamair Hutchinson, he had time to control the ball, look up, pick his spot from 15 yards, but shot wide of the left upright.

A minute later and on the stroke of full time substitute Luis Sulecio scored the clincher to give Communicaciones victory.

Coach Vannie Clark expressed his disappointment: “We are very, very disappointed. We got a glorious opportunity to clinch it at the death, but were just not clinical today. We created the opportunities, we really created probably three to one in terms of opportunities over this team and we just were not clinical today, so I am very disappointed about that. It is unfortunate; you don't get to a quarter-final everyday, you don't get this sort of opportunity everyday to move to a semi-final and not get there, so we are very disappointed.”

In another quarter-final today, Universitario clipped Mexican team Victoria RC 1-0.