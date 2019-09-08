Mount Pleasant VS Humble Lion — The Lions on the hunt for goals, but Price wants to fortify home ground

He was one of Jamaica's most-deadly strikers with goal written all over him. Now as the new coach of Mount Pleasant Football Academy, Paul “Tegat” Davis will be hoping his team can be prolific in what is his second stint in charge of the cash-rich team.

The St Ann-based unit is coming off a 1-2 defeat to Harbour View and will travel to Effortville Community Centre in Clarendon to play high-riding Humble Lion at 3:30 pm.

The star-studded Mount Pleasant FA sacked then Head Coach Donovan Duckie, who took charge of the team after they gained qualification to the Red Stripe Premier League (RSPL) under the guidance of Davis.

Last season Mount Pleasant were criticised for their lack of attacking thrust while scoring just 32 goals from 33 regular season games. Only the relegated Montego Bay United and Reno scored less.

Now in his second stint, Davis, who scored 18 goals from 61 appearances for Jamaica between 1982 and 1997, has promised to try and reverse that trend and make his team in a more prolific unit.

“We want to score some goals, but first week of training you don't want to change a lot of things. But we worked on a lot in attack since week, so hopefully it can bear fruits,” said Davis, who scored 10 goals for Israeli club Maccabi Netanya between 1986-1990.

“It's not going to be an easy game coming off a loss last week, but we just have to go out there and play our game regardless of what happened in the week. These guys are professionals and they know there is a job to be done and we just want to go down there and get the three points,” Davis noted.

Meanwhile, Humble Lion under new coach Andrew Price, kick-started their campaign in impressive fashion, trouncing Arnett Gardens 3-1, and they will be aiming for yet another win.

Price, who took over the reins at Humble Lion this season, said he wants to make Effortville the most difficult place to play for opposing teams.

“It's a very important game... it will be our first home game and we definitely want to put on a show for our supporters. One of the things we want to do this year is turn Effortville into a fortress for teams coming here and leaving with nothing,” Price said.

“So our objective is to garner all three points. It's going to be a difficult task but we are up for the challenge after getting off to a good start last week. We want to play well and try and be consistent, but definitely we are going to take the game to Mount Pleasant tomorrow (today),” he added.

The Humble Lion team is loaded with talent and experience with the likes of Mikhail Harrison, Kirk Duckworth, Ricardo Dennis, Levaughn Williams, Hugh Howell, Linval Lewis, Gregory Lewis, Kevon Reid, Andrew Vanzie, Rohan Richards, Girvon Brown, Leonardo Jebbison, and an impressive-looking Courtney Hill.

Mount Pleasant will depend on the likes of Joseph Vargas, Kevin Graham, Johann Weatherly, Ladale Richie, Ricardo Campbell, Latroy Laing, Alwayne Harvey, Kevaughn Isaacs, Jameil Hardware, Francois Swaby, Daniel Green, Kemar Beckford, Kesslan Hall, David Swaby, Liston James, Rogelio Juarez, Evan Taylor, and fleet-footed Cardel Benbow.

—Howard Walker