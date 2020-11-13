Mount Pleasant scores on academic front

The doting principal of Mount Pleasant Football Academy Vannie Clarke could not contain his joy as his charges secured a 91 per cent pass rate in the recent CSEC exams.

Mount Pleasant Football Academy, which was formed in 2018, is the brainchild of Peter Gould and it welcomed 50 students to its football school.

Clarke, principal of the academy and Under-13 head coach, told the Jamaica Observer the academy the footballers did extremely well.

“We had 100 per cent passes in PE [physical education], English language, POA [principles of accounting] and 90 per cent in mathematics,” he revealed.

“The students were from grade eight, grade nine and grade 10 cohorts. We are just now having a grade 11 cohort,” he pointed out.

“Two of the boys from grade nine sat four subjects, both passed all four. Daniel Williams got his with all distinctions and Chaaz Dukshah got three distinctions and a credit. Of the kids who took two or more subjects, everyone passed at least one subject,” Clarke added.

Nestled in the hills of St Ann less than five minutes from the Runaway Bay main road, the Mount Pleasant Academy was built on 88 acres of land owned by founder Gould.

At the ground-breaking ceremony, Clarke said Mount Pleasant Academy would be a unique blend of football and academia.

“It says that we are true to our promise to create a culture of excellence and that we are steadfast in our quest to help our kids fulfill their potential, both as athletes and as academics,” said Clarke.

“As the leader of the organisation it is always good to see the vision translated into actual positive results. But I am not one to dwell on yesterday's results,” he noted.

“So while there is a sense of pride I am fully focused on growing us and ensuring that we continue to build on the foundations that we have laid so far,” Clarke added.

The academy has four football fields, including a high-end artificial turf; spectator stands around the main field, dormitories, canteen, physio labs, staff quarters, classrooms to accommodate 60 students, and several security points. It is also boasts a multi-purpose sports court and a yoga centre.

