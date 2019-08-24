Following the successful staging of the fourth Porus Night League, Crenston Boxhill and Karam Persad are once again bringing top-notch football to the Manchester community with two intriguing games today.

The mouth-watering double-header will see reigning Manning Cup champions Kingston College facing former daCosta Cup winners Rusea's high at 6:00 pm, before Premier League outfits Humble Lion and Mount Pleasant Football Academy square off at 8:00 pm.

According to Boxhill, the games will provide members of the Porus community the opportunity to see teams they would not normally see in their area, as part of a move to continue their football development in Manchester.

As such, patrons are being requested to pay a contribution of $500, which will in part go towards the development of the Community Centre, where the games will be played.

“It is all about bringing high-class football to the Porus community. We love the sport so much so that the people wish the Night League could continue for the entire year, but it can't continue like that.

“So what we are doing now is trying to bring quality games to this Manchester region, as the people have not seen a Premier League team for the longest while, unless they go into Kingston. So we want to do things like these periodically until Night League time comes again and this is the first of a series of games that we are putting on,” Boxhill told the Jamaica Observer yesterday.

As with the Night League, which attracted a huge turnout for the final last month, Boxhill is once again anticipating massive support from the community.

“We are expecting a good turnout of football fans and they will be well entertained by four quality teams. Like I said, it is all about bringing clean, high-quality entertainment to the community, and by extension the parish,” he reasoned.

“Porus is a football-loving community with the supporters very knowledgeable that teams of the quality playing in both games tomorrow (today) have not played in the area for a very, very long time, hence we've decided to put the games together,” Boxhill ended.