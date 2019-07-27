Mouth-watering matchups in Yardie Sports preseason schoolboy tourney

Jamaica-based online sports media entity Yardie Sports will be hosting a two-day preseason schoolboy football competition on the campus of Kingston College today and tomorrow starting at 9:00 am each day.

The competition will feature Manning Cup champions Kingston College and Walker Cup winners Hydel High. The other three participating teams are Calabar High, Dinthill Technical and St Catherine High.

The competition will be played in a round robin format in the first round, with teams facing each other in 60-minute games, each consisting of 25 minute halves and a 10-minute half-time break.

Four of the five teams will advance to the semi-final round, with the winner of each semi-final advancing to the final, which is set to get underway at 4:30 pm tomorrow.

Gavin Myers, community outreach officer of fairplay sponsor National Integrity Action (NIA), outlined why his organisation chose to be a part of the tournament:

“This event is a critical part of building student athletes' rounded development, so being the fairplay sponsor for the event is important as we hope the boys will showcase the core values of integrity and commitment to purpose.

“We look forward to serving our community and showing that integrity is doing the right thing, especially when no one is looking,” said Myers.

Dwayne Richards, CEO of Yardie Sports explained the idea behind the tournament.

“Football, as we knew it, has changed. Gone are the days where preseason consisted mainly of training sessions and a few games here and there. What we find is that coaches are eager to see where their teams are during the preseason period as they get ready for the September start of the schoolboy football competitions.

“We chose the end of July, as it gives the coaches approximately one month before the start of the season to do a proper assessment of their respective squads,” he said.

Richards also explained why they were only five participating teams and also the format of the competition:

“Five schools provide the perfect balance for a round robin tournament that allows the participating schools to have a useful number of games. Coaches will be able to rotate their squad over the two days and get a good look at all their players.

“Each team is guaranteed a minimum of four games, with the teams advancing to the semi-finals playing five and the two advancing to the finals playing six games.”

Yardie Sports is also partnering with the Jamaica Esports Initiative (JEI) to provide a virtual football competition for the schools and for the general public today's opening day.

Each participating team can nominate one player each for the E-Football (Fifa) challenge while the first 16 persons from the general public to register will do battle for prizes.

Ludlow Bernard, head coach of Kingston College, is delighted for the opportunities the competition provides.

“The Yardie Sports preseason tournament comes at a good time, a time within the preseason which we are able to rotate our players and have a good look at the options that are available to us.

“It's the early part of the season so it enables us to conduct trials and try and find solutions to many of the issues we may have in terms of putting together a unit that can be competitive and that can play quality football,” said the Manning Cup champion coach.

St Catherine High head coach Anthony Patrick also welcomed the opportunity to play in the tournament.

“I think it's a welcome one, the timing is perfect, just a month and days away from the regular schoolboy season…so we are looking forward to it.

“When you look at the teams that are invited, I think it's going to be a tough one, a really challenging one but it's a good one to expose the youngsters from early and see where you are from early,” he noted.

The cost for admission is $300 for adults and $100 for children and students with IDs.