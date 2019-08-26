Mowatt scores 400m hurdles win at Meeting de Madrid

Kemar Mowatt was the only Jamaican winner on yesterday's staging of the Meeting de Madrid in Spain, winning the men's 400m hurdles, while there was a podium finish for long jumper Chanice Porter, as both continued their preparation for the International Associatuon of Athletics Federations (IAAF) World Championships in Doha, Qatar, slated for next month.

Mowatt atoned for stumbling at the last barrier in the IAAF Diamond League meeting in Birmingham last Sunday, with a storming finish to grab victory in 48.89 seconds.

He ran past at least two opponents after clearing the 10th hurdle to overtake the USA's Khallifah Rosser, who was second in 49.08 seconds, with Sergio Fernandez of Spain finishing third in a season's best 49.14 seconds.

Porter, who led for the first four rounds in the women's long jump, finished second with a best mark of 6.51m (1.1m/s), as Chantel Malone of the British Virgin Islands won with 6.56m (0.2m/s), with Spain's Maria Vicente third with a personal best 6.49m (1.3m/s).

The Jamaican took the lead in the first round with a wind-aided 6.50m (2.4m/s) but Malone passed her with 6.52m (0.9m/s) in the fifth round before extending her lead in the sixth, where Porter fouled her attempt.

Andrew Riley, Commonwealth Games champion in 2014, was sixth in the 110m hurdles in 13.84 seconds (1.5m/s) as Spain's Orlando Ortega won with 13.32 seconds, followed by Milan Trajkovic of Cyprus (13.44 seconds) and Kuwait's Yaqoub Al-Yoha (13.45 seconds).

Veteran sprinter Asafa Powell pulled up in the final of the men's 100m and crossed the line in seventh place in 10.26 seconds (1.6m/s).

American Mike Rodgers won the event in a season's best 9.97 seconds, followed by France's Jimmy Vicaut (10.05) and Japan's Abdul Hakim Sani Brown, who was also given the same time of 10.05 seconds.

In the semi-finals, Powell had won his race in 10.15 seconds (0.2m/s), beating Vicaut (10.20 seconds) and Sani Brown (10.21 seconds).