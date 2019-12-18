Mr Universe fancied in Open Allowance sprint

Five -year-old chestnut horse Mr Universe is expected to blaze a lot of fireworks in an attempt to gain his second-consecutive win when he takes on rivals in the $1.15-million, top-rated Open Allowance event on today's nine-race midweek programme at Caymanas Park.

After a couple second-place finishes, Mr Universe got the job done with an easy 2 ¾-lengths win over five and a half furlongs (1,100m) on November 16. That win, which was of the most emphatic of Mr Universe's 25-race career, marked an effortless return to the winners' enclosure — the first time this season from four starts. The Region of Merit - Raging Fury offspring clocked an impressive 1:04.4 minutes.

Mr Universe is fit and healthy and, barring any mishap, should set off in front and prove difficult to catch, especially going this short at the minimum distance on the round course at five furlongs (1000m).

The event for three-year-olds and upward is position as the second event on the card, with a post time of 1:05 pm. First race is at 12:35 pm.

The main threat to Mr Universe should be Exhilarate, while the others in the line-up — Bruce Wayne, Sergeant Reckless, Zephyr, and Lady Blue — should all play their part to ensure a competitive race.

Exhilarate is a very consistent sort who shows up in races at any distance over which she competes. The four-year-old chestnut filly was an upset winner on last in the Gladiator Trophy over seven furlongs (1,400m), when beating Superluminal and Toona Ciliata in a time of 1:24.4 minutes. That performance speaks volumes of Exhilarate's chances here.

Exhilarate was left unmolested on the lead then but this time around she will not be the lone speed, and though in the pink of form she will find the Mr Universe hard to beat.

Bruce Wayne is a supreme competitor in any race he runs but travelling five furlongs round is asking too much of him. However, based on form and strong handling from Nelson, he is going to close rapidly on the leaders.

Sergeant Reckless is basically making up numbers as a possible earner for her owner Carlton Watson, who is one of the main contenders in the close race for the owners' championship.

Zephyr continues to make her presence known in races at the Open Allowance level and should continue doing the same, while Lady Blue has done very well to reach this level as a dogged competitor who has held her own in every class she has raced.