Mt Alvernia hunt third-straight win in girls basketball champs

HOLLAND, Trelawny — Defending champions Mt Alvernia High will go after their third-straight win in the ISSA Western Conference Girls Open basketball championships when they play Holland High at Holland High this afternoon.

Holland High have split their two games played as, after beating William Knibb Memorial 21-19 on Monday, they went down 25-27 to Montego Bay High on Wednesday. Mt Alvernia have won their first two games by wide margins, beating William Knibb Memorial 72-6 last week and edging by Montego Bay High 61-19 on Monday afternoon.

Montego Bay High rebounded from their loss on Monday with their win on Wednesday as Kythony Baghaloo led them to their first win after she missed the loss to Mt Alvernia.

The first quarter where Montego Bay High led 6-4 proved decisive as the teams were locked for the remaining three quarters with nothing between them.

Both teams scored seven, six, and eight points each for the next three quarters.

Baghaloo scored 12 points to lead Montego Bay High, Oneika James scored five points and Shelly-Ann Gayle four, while Dymond Frazer also scored 12 points to lead Holland High. Amanda Lewis and Fantasia Miller scored four points each.

— Paul Reid