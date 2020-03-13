Mt Alvernia move within a point of returning to girls' basketball finals

MONTEGO BAY, St James — Defending champions Mt Alvernia High moved to within a point of returning to the finals of the ISSA Western Conference Girls' Open basketball competition after winning their sixth-straight game on Wednesday, beating Holland High 47-21 in their return-round game at Montego Bay High School.

Led by a triple-double from Tiana Wilson, Mt Alvernia shook off a slow start to beat Holland High and are on 12 points from six games, four more than Holland High, who are followed by William Knibb Memorial who won their first game, beating Montego Bay High 30-28 in over time for six points from six games.

Montego Bay High are on five points from four games and Herbert Morrison Technical have on four points from their two wins.

The competition, like all organised by ISSA, has been postponed “until further notice” out of concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wilson scored a game-high 20 points and had 14 rebounds and 12 steals to lead the champions who were tied at eight-all after the first quarter, but took over the game late in the second quarter and were ahead by 10 points (21-11) at the half-time break and extended their advantage to 29-15 after the third quarter.

Chrisania Thorpe also scored 10 points and had nine steals for Mt Alvernia, while Sashana Grey scored seven points and had 10 steals.

Jenelia Hines scored seven points for Holland High and Dymond Frazer added six, while Fantasia Miller grabbed 18 rebounds.

In the first game, William Knibb Memorial rallied from a half-time deficit to tie up the game at 26-26 before prevailing in extra time as Bryana Coleman scored 22 points against her former Montego Bay High teammates.

William Knibb led 6-1 after the first quarter, but the hosts rallied to lead 16-10 at half time but were then out scored 10-16 over the second half- as the team ended regulation tied at 26-all.

The Trelawny school then outscored Montego Bay High 4-2 in the extra period as four other players all scored two points each to support Coleman.

Three players Denique Gordon, Toni-Ann Campbell and Suwally James all scored six points each for Montego Bay High while Oneika James and Shelly-Ann Gayle both scored four points each.