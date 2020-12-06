Mueller double rescues Bayern Munich in thrilling Leipzig draw

BERLIN, Germany (AFP) — Thomas Mueller netted twice as Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich had to come from behind to draw 3-3 at home to RB Leipzig in yesterday's pulsating, top-of-the-table clash.

Leipzig, second in the Bundesliga, warmed up for Tuesday's key Champions League clash at home to Manchester United by pushing the European champions hard at Allianz Arena.

Christopher Nkunku's early goal for Leipzig was cancelled out by a superb equaliser from Jamal Musiala, 17, before Mueller tapped home to put Bayern 2-1 up.

However, the lead lasted barely a minute as Justin Kluivert — son of former Dutch star Patrick Kluivert — levelled before half-time with his first goal for Leipzig.

A thumping Emil Forsberg header from an Angelino cross put visitors Leipzig 3-2 ahead soon after the break.

Bayern took a share of the points when Kingsley Coman produced a towering cross — his third assist of the night — for Mueller to head home the equaliser on 75 minutes.

The result leaves Bayern two points clear at the top and Leipzig still waiting for a first win in Munich, after five attempts.

Earlier, Borussia Dortmund dropped more points as they laboured to a 1-1 draw at Eintracht Frankfurt, with star striker Erling Braut Haaland sidelined.

The result left Dortmund third in the table, four points behind Bayern.

After suffering a shock 2-1 home defeat last weekend against struggling Cologne, Dortmund missed the finishing of top scorer Haaland who is out until January with a leg injury.

Dortmund's defence was caught napping when they conceded an early goal by Frankfurt's Japan midfielder, Daichi Kamada.

Dortmund raised their tempo and equalised with a superb strike from 18-year-old US forward Giovanni Reyna, but they failed to breach the Frankfurt defence again despite finishing the stronger.

Borussia Moenchengladbach (Gladbach), who will try and clinch a place in the Champions League last 16 next week away to Real Madrid, drew 2-2 draw at Freiburg, where they have not won since 2002.

Gladbach went ahead when Swiss striker Breel Embolo netted with an excellent first-time shot on 23 minutes.

Freiburg equalised with a header by defender Philipp Lienhart and then took the lead just after the break when Vincenzo Grifo converted a penalty.

Gladbach levelled when Alassane Plea hit the top corner of the net with a wonderful curling shot on 50 minutes.

The result leaves Freiburg 14th, a point from the bottom three, while Gladbach are seventh and are seven points behind Bayern.

Having ended their 18-match winless run by shocking Dortmund 2-1 last weekend, Cologne backed it up with a 2-2 draw at home with Wolfsburg to climb to 15th.

Cologne's 18-year-old striker Jan Thielmann opened the scoring but Maximilian Arnold equalised with a magnificent free kick.