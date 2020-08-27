Mujeeb, Edwards cripple Amazon Warriors

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) – Teenaged Afghanistan spin wizard Mujeeb-ur-Rahman weaved his magic to inspire Jamaica Tallawahs to a five-wicket win over Guyana Amazon Warriors here Tuesday night.

In a low-keyed encounter at Queen's Park Oval, the 19-year-old off-spinner laid the platform for the Tallawahs win when he snatched three for 11 from his four overs to strangle Amazon Warriors and hold them to 108 for nine off their 20 overs.

New Zealander Ross Taylor top-scored with 23 and Afghan Naveen-ul-Haq, batting at number nine, finished with an unbeaten run-a-ball 20 but Amazon Warriors never really recovered after tumbling to 17 for three in the fifth over.

Former West Indies fast bowler Fidel Edwards was responsible for rocking the innings up front, prising out both openers Brandon King (0) and Anthony Bramble (seven) to finish with three for 30 from his four overs.

In reply, Nkrumah Bonner hammered an unbeaten 30 from 32 balls as Tallawahs chased down their paltry target with two overs to spare.

Opener Glenn Phillips got 26 and Jermaine Blackwood, 23, but even then, Tallawahs were slumping at 62 for five in the 11th over and they needed an unbroken 51-run, sixth-wicket stand between Bonner and Andre Russell (23 not out) to get over the line.

Bonner hit three fours and a six and Russell, a four and two sixes in a stand that began slowly but then saw 36 runs come from the last three overs of the run chase.

The victory was the second for Tallawahs in four matches and left them fourth in the six-team standings on four points while Amazon Warriors' defeat was their third in five outings, leaving them third on four points.

Sent in, Amazon Warriors lost King to the first ball of the contest yorked by Edwards, before Mujeeb earned an lbw decision against Shimron Hetmyer (five) in the second over with only 11 runs on the board.

And when Bramble holed out to deep mid-wicket off Edwards in the fifth over, Tallawahs were taking a stranglehold on the game.

Two stands then ensured Amazon Warriors crept past the 100-run mark. First, Taylor put on 38 for the fourth wicket with Nicholas Pooran (15) and when four wickets tumbled for eight runs in the space of 22 balls, Naveen and Keemo Paul (nine) added a further 28 for the eighth wicket.

In reply, South African leg-spinner Imran Tahir bowled out-of-form opener Chadwick Walton between bat and pad for one in the second over as Tallawahs stumbled at the start.

However, Phillips blasted two fours and sixes off 18 balls and Blackwood, in his first match, punched three fours off 19 deliveries, the pair posting 34 for the second wicket.

Seamer Naveen (2-35) claimed both in a slide that saw four wickets go down for 22 runs in 28 balls until Bonner and Russell came together.