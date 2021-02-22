Multiple wins for Jamaicans at indoor championships

Former Vere Technical High School standout Nickesha Pryce won two events, while her Jamaican teammates Dyandra Gray, Alliyah McNeil and Shannia Parkinson also won individual titles to lead Iowa Western Community College to their first Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) Region XI women's title at Saturday's indoor championships at Central Missouri University Multipurpose Building in Warrensburg, Missouri.

Pryce won a third gold medal as she teamed with two other Jamaicans and an American to win the 4x400m relay, as the “Reivers” won the title with a massive 151 points margin, tallying 238 points as defending champions Iowa Central Community College were second with 87 points and Indian Hills were third with 65 points.

Iowa Central's men's team, which included former St Elizabeth Technical High School's (STETHS) Dashinelle Dyer, rolled to their 16th-straight title with 185 points, ahead of Iowa Western on 115 and Indian Hills with 98 points.

Iowa Western's Pryce ran a personal best and National Junior College Athletics Association (NJCAA) leading 24.07 seconds to win the 200m after she had won the 400m in 55.80 seconds with teammate Alliyah McNeil, formerly of STETHS, third in 59.34 seconds.

Pryce was later joined by Pryce, McNeil and Gray as they romped to a win in the relays.

Gray, who attended Holmwood Technical High School, took the sprint hurdles title in a lifetime best 8.48 seconds, second overall in the national junior college (JUCO) rankings, while McNeil cleared 1.70m to win the high jump event.

Parkinson, who attended Hydel High School, won the shot put with 12.81m, improving on her second-placed finish from last year, when she set her personal best 12.83m and was second in the weight throw with a mark of 15.10m.

Former Excelsior High School runner, Sanique Rose, also of Iowa Western, repeated her silver medal performance in the long jump from last year, leaping 5.51m and was sixth in the 60m with a time of 7.74 seconds.

Iowa Central's Nadisha Wallace, who attended Holmwood Technical High School, was fourth in the 600m in a minute and 43.34 seconds.

On the men's side former STETHS jumper Michael Buchanan of Iowa Western won the long jump with 7.02m; Dyer was second in the 60m hurdles for Iowa Western in 8.07 seconds, losing to his teammate Jaheem Hayles, who ran 7.90 seconds and took over the NJCAA lead.

Former Garvey Maceo High School quarter-miler Shamar Brown of Iowa Western was fifth in 50.62 seconds and also led off the 4x400m relay team that finished third.

— Paul Reid