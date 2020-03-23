Still on track

The dream of Jamaica's discus thrower Chad Wright to attend his first Olympic Games seems to be diminishing with each passing day and the uncertainty caused by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, but the powerful athlete remains upbeat.

Only last month it was all joy for Wright after he threw a massive personal best of 66.54m in the discus at the King of the Ring meet to attain the Olympic qualifying mark of 66.00m, which paved the way for possibly his first trip to the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Wright, 28, and a two-time national champion in 2013 and 2014, has represented Jamaica at every major tournament except the Olympic Games.

He was the 2012 National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) discus champion with 62.79m and won the 2013 Central America and Caribbean (CAC) Games title with a throw of 60.79m. Wright finished 17th at the 2015 World Championships with 61.53m and was 25th overall at the 2019 edition in Qatar with 60.60m.

“It light of the cancellations, it still hasn't deterred me from my training. I have seen articles discussing postponement of the Games and not cancelling of the Games, but my mission still stays the same,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

“I'm still training…my training has just been limited to gym sessions and drills, not much throwing because of the closure of high schools and the universities,” he pointed out.

“But I still have my resolve and the season is not over, it's just on a brief pause,” Wright added.

The former Calabar High School standout, who graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a major in mathematics and a minor in business, believes he is on course for better things this season.

“I am on track. I am still preparing for what's left of the season although I am not sure what will happen. I am still preparing nonetheless,” said Wright.

The powerful six-foot, two-inch thrower, weighing over 250 pounds, has to be balancing training in between two jobs.

Wright, who battled well to finish second to Fedrick Dacres' world-leading 69.67m on February 8, moved his personal best from 65.47m set in 2018 to 66.54m and is currently ranked second in the world.

The talented thrower was supposed to have benefited from a programme designed by the Jamaican Government to assist athletes preparing for major events with a weekly stipend of $20,000, but COVID-19 has put an indefinite pause on that programme.