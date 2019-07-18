My Super Girl blazes Overnight

My Super Girl , the beneficiary of a competent ride from jockey Oneil Mullings, rallied in deep stretch to beat My Sister by 1 ½ lengths in the $1 million Non-Restricted Overnight Allowance highlighter on the 10-race programme at Caymanas Park yesterday.

My Super Girl got a good break at the off in the 5 ½-furlong (1,100m) event and assumed the early lead over Honey Ryda (Odeen Edwards) and My Sister (Christopher Mamdeen). At the half-mile (800m), My Sister went in chase of the leader and joined My Super Girl at the top of the lane.

My Sister pointed on My Super Girl shorty after entering the stretch drive but with the latter refusing to give, a short battle developed. However, Mullings kept his mount going well and My Super Girl found extra and drove home easily to register back-to-back wins.

Lottery Ticket (Omar Walker) came with a strong run to earn third place.

Owned by 2 Penyu and trained by Philip Feanny, My Super Girl ( Market Rally – Supa Lei) covered the distance in a fast 1:06.0 comprised of splits 23.2 and 46.2.

Champion jockey Anthony Thomas notched his 200th winner of his career after booting home Emperor's Treasure. Trained by Patrick Lynch, Emperor's Treasure won by 2 ¼ lengths.

Earning two winners on the programme were jockeys Christopher Mamdeen and Reyan Lewis. Mamdeen won aboard Beach Boy in the first race for trainer Dwight Chen and Chief of State in the fifth race for trainer Spencer Chung.

Lewis's winners were Mirabilis in the third race for trainer Johnny Wilmot and Splendid Vision in the sixth race for trainer Anthony Nunes.