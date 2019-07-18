My Super Girl blazes Overnight
My Super Girl , the beneficiary of a competent ride from jockey Oneil Mullings, rallied in deep stretch to beat My Sister by 1 ½ lengths in the $1 million Non-Restricted Overnight Allowance highlighter on the 10-race programme at Caymanas Park yesterday.
My Super Girl got a good break at the off in the 5 ½-furlong (1,100m) event and assumed the early lead over Honey Ryda (Odeen Edwards) and My Sister (Christopher Mamdeen). At the half-mile (800m), My Sister went in chase of the leader and joined My Super Girl at the top of the lane.
My Sister pointed on My Super Girl shorty after entering the stretch drive but with the latter refusing to give, a short battle developed. However, Mullings kept his mount going well and My Super Girl found extra and drove home easily to register back-to-back wins.
Lottery Ticket (Omar Walker) came with a strong run to earn third place.
Owned by 2 Penyu and trained by Philip Feanny, My Super Girl ( Market Rally – Supa Lei) covered the distance in a fast 1:06.0 comprised of splits 23.2 and 46.2.
Champion jockey Anthony Thomas notched his 200th winner of his career after booting home Emperor's Treasure. Trained by Patrick Lynch, Emperor's Treasure won by 2 ¼ lengths.
Earning two winners on the programme were jockeys Christopher Mamdeen and Reyan Lewis. Mamdeen won aboard Beach Boy in the first race for trainer Dwight Chen and Chief of State in the fifth race for trainer Spencer Chung.
Lewis's winners were Mirabilis in the third race for trainer Johnny Wilmot and Splendid Vision in the sixth race for trainer Anthony Nunes.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy