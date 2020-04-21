Nadal frustrated by tennis lockdown, Federer happy with surgery recovery
MADRID, Spain (AFP) - Rafael Nadal yesterday expressed his frustration that tennis players remain unable to practise due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, while Roger Federer revealed he was happy with his recovery from knee surgery.
The Spanish Government has extended the country's state of alarm until May 9, with the entire population confined to their homes, except a small number working in specific sectors, leaving Nadal perplexed as to why he can't train.
“It's true I don't understand very well because we cannot play tennis when many people are going to work and even more so in our sport, where we keep at a large and safe distance and we play on opposite sides of the court,” world number two Nadal said during an Instagram Live.
“But I understand that we are in a very critical situation, that the Government is dealing with something unprecedented, and I also understand that the last thing they think of is who can train and who cannot train.
“I understand the situation and obviously there are many things that are not logical but you have to accept the rules.”
Nadal treated tennis fans to an Instagram Live in which he spoke to both Roger Federer and Andy Murray about their experiences during lockdown.
The men's and women's tours have been halted due to the virus, while Wimbledon was cancelled last month for the first time since World War II and Nadal's favourite Grand Slam, the French Open, was pushed back to September 20.
“I am not playing tennis, I do not have a court at home and I miss it a little,” Nadal said.
Federer, meanwhile, gave an update on his right knee after the 20-time major winner decided to undergo surgery in February.
“I've been hitting a bit against a wall, [doing] rehab with the knee,” Federer said.
