Narine comes up empty- handed as KKR lose again

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (CMC) — Sunil Narine's topsy-turvy Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign continued here Thursday as his Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) went down by six wickets off the last ball to bottom-placed Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Playing at the Dubai International Stadium, the West Indies off-spinning all-rounder proved sedate with bat and ball and watched as KKR plunged to their seventh defeat of the season to remain fifth in the standings on 12 points.

Sent in, KKR still without West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell, posted 172 for five off their 20 overs with opener Nitish Rana slamming 87 from 61 deliveries.

The left-hander punched 10 fours and four sixes, putting on 53 for the first wicket with Shubman Gill and a further 44 for the fourth with Captain Eoin Morgan (15).

Narine arrived at the fall of the first wicket in the eighth over, but lasted only seven deliveries, belting a six before holing out in the deep in the next over off New Zealand left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner for seven.

In reply, opener Ruturaj Gaikwad stroked a top score of 72 off 53 balls to lay the platform for CSK's win but it was Ravindra Jadeja, who slammed sixes off the last two balls of the innings, who got them over the line.

Jadeja finished on an 11-ball unbeaten 31 while Ambati Rayudu struck 38 in a 68-run, second-wicket stand with Gaikwad who had earlier posted exactly 50 for the first wicket with Australian Shane Watson (14).

When CSK lost three wickets for 22 runs in the space of 25 balls to lose their way, Jadeja stepped up to belt two fours and three sixes in a cameo to rescue the run chase.

Narine sent down four overs for 23 runs but failed to take a wicket, leaving his tally for the campaign at only five in nine outings.

The Trinidadian has been unable to string consistent performances together with bat or ball and has gathered just 121 runs at an average of 15