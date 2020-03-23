NBA launches global campaign to help cope with virus shutdown

New York , United States (AFP) — The National Basketball Association (NBA) launched a global social engagement campaign Friday, aimed at educating, inspiring and helping people respond to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic that has shut down the league season.

The 'NBA Together' programme will include daily Instagram interviews with players and others in the NBA, educational programmes, online content aimed at youth who can't play with friends, and a call for “one million acts of kindness” through volunteering and community activity.

The NBA suspended the season last week after a player tested positive for coronavirus, with no timetable for a return.

The league wants to contribute and help raise more than US$50 million to support people hit by coronavirus, including more than US$30 million already committed by NBA and Women's NBA players and teams.

A series of public service videos has been made by 18 NBA and Women's NBA players to share health and wellness information about ways to reduce the coronavirus spread. They have been watched more than 37 million times on NBA social media outlets.