NBA launches global campaign to help cope with virus shutdown
New York , United States (AFP) — The National Basketball Association (NBA) launched a global social engagement campaign Friday, aimed at educating, inspiring and helping people respond to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic that has shut down the league season.
The 'NBA Together' programme will include daily Instagram interviews with players and others in the NBA, educational programmes, online content aimed at youth who can't play with friends, and a call for “one million acts of kindness” through volunteering and community activity.
The NBA suspended the season last week after a player tested positive for coronavirus, with no timetable for a return.
The league wants to contribute and help raise more than US$50 million to support people hit by coronavirus, including more than US$30 million already committed by NBA and Women's NBA players and teams.
A series of public service videos has been made by 18 NBA and Women's NBA players to share health and wellness information about ways to reduce the coronavirus spread. They have been watched more than 37 million times on NBA social media outlets.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy