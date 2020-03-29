NBA Pistons forward Wood cleared from coronavirus — reports
WASHINGTON, United States (AFP) — Detroit Pistons forward Christian Wood has become the first publicly known NBA player to be cleared after testing positive for coronavirus, according to multiple media reports Thursday.
Wood tested positive for the virus on March 15, but has been cleared, unnamed sources told The Athletic and ESPN, while Wood's agent, Adam Pensack told the Detroit Free Press that Woods is “feeling great and fully recovered.”
The 24-year-old American, on his fifth NBA club in four league seasons, was the third NBA player to test positive for COVID-19 after Utah's Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell.
Wood had been in self-isolation since March 11 while being treated by team medical staff.
Being considered cleared requires two negative coronavirus tests at least 24 hours apart.
His diagnosis became public a week after the Pistons faced the Utah Jazz, a game in which he was matched often against Gobert, the first known NBA player with coronavirus. Woods scored 30 points and grabbed 11 rebounds against Gobert.
Wood had been enjoying a solid campaign when the season shut down, averaging 13.1 points and 6.3 rebounds.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy