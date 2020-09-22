Nedrick's sexual assault trial begins today

The trial of former Petersfield High athlete Kevin Nedrick is expected to start today in the Hennepin County Court in Minnesota, where he faces a charge of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

The Jamaican national junior record holder in the shot put is out on US$1,000 bail after his arrest, just under a month ago, and is expected to be represented by two attorneys in court today, the Jamaica Observer understands.

The 21-year-old University of Minnesota shot-putter, who was about to start his senior season, was arrested and charged in August after allegations that he overpowered a woman and assaulted her, a report in the Star-Tribune newspaper in Minnesota reported.

The Inter-Secondary Schools Sports Association Champs and County of Cornwall Athletics Association Western Champs Class One shot put record holder represented Jamaica in both the shot put and discus at the World Under-20 Championships in Bydgoszcz, Poland, in 2016 and was a Carifta Games silver medallist that same year, and won silver and bronze at the Pan-Am Juniors in 2017 in Trujillo, Peru.

The Star-Tribune article said Nedrick was charged with raping a woman in her campus apartment during a late-night gathering.

Nedrick, who attended Barton County College where he was National Junior College champion before transferring to the University of Minnesota, was arrested in the hall outside the apartment and, according to a statement from the university, he is suspended from team activity. Federal and state laws that govern private student information prevent the university from sharing further details at this time.

The criminal complaint which was quoted in the article said, “Campus police were called about 1:15 am about a sexual assault in the apartment, where the woman told officers that she was there celebrating her roommate's 21st birthday with friends the previous night.

“She said she went to aid her roommate, who was throwing up in the bathroom. When the woman left the bathroom, Nedrick pushed her into her bedroom and onto her bed.”

Nedrick got on top of her as she said, “I don't want to do this”, the complaint read. She estimated his weight at 300 pounds and suspected he'd “had a lot to drink”.

“The assault continued until he allowed her to check on her ailing roommate.

A building security agent came into the apartment, and the woman told her what happened. Upon Nedrick's arrest, physical evidence was collected from his mouth and hands.

The woman underwent a sexual assault examination at a hospital, where she “provided a consistent account” to the nurse, the charging document read. The nurse noted bruises on the woman's left forearm and fresh marks on her neck.