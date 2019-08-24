Neighbours St Ann, St Mary battle for JCA All-island Limited Overs title

NEIGHBOURS St Ann Cricket Association (CA) and St Mary Cricket Association are to square off for championship honours in today's final of the Jamaica Cricket Association All-island Limited Overs tournament.

Play is scheduled to start 10:00 am at Chedwin Park in St Catherine.

St Ann CA, who last won the 50-over title in 2012, reached the final after beating Manchester CA by three wickets in last weekend's semi-final.

St Mary CA, chasing their first 50-over crown, progressed after a 90-run win over Lucas Cricket Club in their semi-final.

St Ann CA President Keith Walford is hopeful that his team can lay hands on the 50-over championship trophy for the third time in its history.

“I'm proud of the discipline and true team effort displayed by the lads throughout the competition so far. We haven't held this title in about seven years, so we think it's time the trophy returns to the garden parish for what would be a third time,” Walford said.

Ian Spencer, president of St Mary Cricket Association, is eager for a maiden hold on the limited overs crown.

“We have never won this title and the team is hungry for it, so we look forward to a final, which will certainly see sparks fly,” Spencer said.