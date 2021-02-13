ON THE DOUBLE!

Former Mount Alvernia High School and University of Technology Jamaica sprinter Kemba Nelson won her second-straight US college 60m final after she took the event at the Tyson Invitational at the Randal Tyson Center at the University of Arkansas yesterday.

Nelson won her first event at the same venue two weeks ago, then running 7.19 seconds to beat National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA) leader Twanisha Terry of the University of Southern California and beat compatriot Kevona Davis of the University of Texas yesterday.

Nelson had qualified for the final with 7.28 seconds while Davis, the former Edwin Allen High School star, ran a personal best 7.29 seconds, joint 10th in the NCAA, to book her spot in the final.

It was all Nelson in the final, however, as she ran 7.24 seconds to beat Tamara Clarke of the University of Alabama with Jada Baylark of Arkansas third, both timed in 7.28 seconds, and Davis sixth with 7.35 seconds.

Also yesterday, Jamaicans Damion Thomas, Phillip Lemonious and Brithon Senior all stayed on course to clash in the NCAA men's 60m hurdles final later next month after they ran their season's or personal best times in indoor meets across the USA.

Thomas, the World Under-20 champion of Louisiana State, ran a season's best 7.69 seconds and Lemonious of the University of Arkansas got his personal best 7.74 seconds at the Tyson Invitaional at Arkansas, while Senior of South Dakota, won the event in 7.79 seconds at the Washburn Division One/Juco Challenge in Topeka, Kansas.

Thomas moved up a spot to second in the NCAA rankings, Lemonious jumped into fourth place while Senior took over seventh place.

At the Arkansas meet, Florida State University's NCAA leader Trey Cunningham lowered his season's best to 7.55 seconds as Thomas finished second, and Lemonious fourth.

Senior kept his season-long winning streak intact when he won the event, his third of the year, just under his personal best 7.74 seconds.

In the women's event in Arkansas, former Manchester High School and The Queen's School's Daszay Freeman had her best meet of the year as she set a new personal best 8.12 seconds in the preliminary round before running 8.16 seconds for fifth in the final.

The Arkansas runner came into the meet with a personal best of 8.15 seconds and a season's best 8.20 seconds.

At the Tiger Paw Invite at Clemson University, Trishauna Hemmings placed fourth in the 60m hurdles with 8.15 seconds after she ran 8.14 seconds in the preliminaries.

Former outdoor World Champion Danielle Williams, running unattached, set a season's best 7.87 seconds to win the event, third best in the world so far.

In the men's shot put, former St Jago High School stand-out Roje Stona threw a lifetime best 17.94m to place fifth, and also moved back into the top five in the Clemson all-time list.

Stona had been replaced by compatriot and teammate Zico Campbell, who did not compete yesterday, passing his previous personal best of 17.56m, and is ahead of Campbell by a scant centimetre.