Netball Jamaica names team for 2021 Vitality Series in England
Netball Jamaica has named the 22-member contingent comprising 16 players and a six-member management team.
The Jamaicans will travel to Loughborough, England for the 2021 Vitality Series and face their fiercest rival, the Vitality Roses in their first international series since the COVID-19 pandemic.
The four-match series slated for January sees the Sunshine Girls travelling to play the Roses for the Jean Hornsby Cup. The members of the netball squad that will be attending are: shooters — Gezelle Allison, Shanice Beckford, Jhaniele Fowler, Rebekah Robinson; centre court — Nicole Dixon, Shadian Hemmings, Adean Thomas, Jodiann Ward, Khadijah Williams; defenders — Kadie-Ann Dehaney, Stacian Facey, Shannika Johnson, Malysha Kelly, Shamera Sterling, Latanya Wilson. Romelda Aiken was unavailable for selection for personal reasons while 19-year-old Paula-Ann Burton will be experiencing the touring environment as a training partner at the elite level for the first time. Burton has been training with the team since their return to training.
The members of the management team attending are Connie Francis (coach), Dalton Hinds (technical assistant), Karlene Waugh and Michele White (team managers), Michelle Holt (team doctor), Nicole Reid (physiotherapist).
England's stringent health and safety protocols require the team to split into two groups for training purposes, with social distancing at all times outside of court training for the first week in the UK. The contingent was therefore expanded to include four additional players and an assistant team manager.
Jamaica is currently ranked fourth in the International Netball Federation (INF) World Rankings. Both Jamaica and England have a rating of 175, with England reclaiming the third place from Jamaica in July of this year.
“The pandemic has really put a damper on our international play, especially as we had been looking forward to hosting the England Under-21 team earlier this year. Nevertheless, we are anticipating an active 2021 netball season. Of course, this series will not give us the coveted number one spot but we are aiming to get back in the top three,” said Tricia Robinson, president of Netball Jamaica.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy