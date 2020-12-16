Netball Jamaica names team for 2021 Vitality Series in England

Netball Jamaica has named the 22-member contingent comprising 16 players and a six-member management team.

The Jamaicans will travel to Loughborough, England for the 2021 Vitality Series and face their fiercest rival, the Vitality Roses in their first international series since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The four-match series slated for January sees the Sunshine Girls travelling to play the Roses for the Jean Hornsby Cup. The members of the netball squad that will be attending are: shooters — Gezelle Allison, Shanice Beckford, Jhaniele Fowler, Rebekah Robinson; centre court — Nicole Dixon, Shadian Hemmings, Adean Thomas, Jodiann Ward, Khadijah Williams; defenders — Kadie-Ann Dehaney, Stacian Facey, Shannika Johnson, Malysha Kelly, Shamera Sterling, Latanya Wilson. Romelda Aiken was unavailable for selection for personal reasons while 19-year-old Paula-Ann Burton will be experiencing the touring environment as a training partner at the elite level for the first time. Burton has been training with the team since their return to training.

The members of the management team attending are Connie Francis (coach), Dalton Hinds (technical assistant), Karlene Waugh and Michele White (team managers), Michelle Holt (team doctor), Nicole Reid (physiotherapist).

England's stringent health and safety protocols require the team to split into two groups for training purposes, with social distancing at all times outside of court training for the first week in the UK. The contingent was therefore expanded to include four additional players and an assistant team manager.

Jamaica is currently ranked fourth in the International Netball Federation (INF) World Rankings. Both Jamaica and England have a rating of 175, with England reclaiming the third place from Jamaica in July of this year.

“The pandemic has really put a damper on our international play, especially as we had been looking forward to hosting the England Under-21 team earlier this year. Nevertheless, we are anticipating an active 2021 netball season. Of course, this series will not give us the coveted number one spot but we are aiming to get back in the top three,” said Tricia Robinson, president of Netball Jamaica.