Nevers says Sunshine Girls rolling into form ahead of first game

LIVERPOOL, England — Winston Nevers, assistant coach of Jamaica's Sunshine Girls, says the team is rolling into prime form at just the right time to impress at the Netball World Cup.

Jamaica, rated second in the world, begin their campaign tomorrow against number-17 ranked Fiji at the Arena and Convention Centre (ACC) Liverpool.

Yesterday, the team trained at the Liverpool Exhibition Centre, a stone's throw from the match venue. Before that the Jamaicans spent over a week in Manchester, partaking in a preparation camp. They arrived in Liverpool on Tuesday.

“The intensity was good today. When you motivate them you get them to go another level. We were working on different combinations that we want to put out there,” Nevers told the Jamaica Observer following yesterday's practice.

“I was really satisfied, and the number of times I went on to the court and I said 'yes, this is good'. This is our first training session in Liverpool, and we asked them to raise it to another level because we're going into a world tournament. The session this morning, it was wonderful,” Nevers reiterated.

The Sunshine Girls' run-out lasted approximately an hour and a half, of which the media was able to view the last 25 minutes. During that time, players took part in a bubbly half-court contest of attack versus defence.

“If they were giving us 80 per cent in Manchester we now need it up to 85 and 90 percent. And then when we go into the tournament we are going to need a 100 percent. So we are going to ask them to move up with the energy and passing on the court,” he told the Observer.

Nevers added: “This training session was about set plays, about fine-tuning the combination that we want, was about seeing the shooter shooting from distance, was about seeing the concentration level right through to keep the ball because it's a lot of movement we are asking them to do with possession of the ball. A lot is down to decision making and we want to see them keep possession for longer periods of time.

A successful coach on the league circuit in Jamaica, Nevers said the time in Manchester reaped benefits.

“When we were in Manchester we had some lovely training sessions down there, with practice matches that helped us a lot. We have our set combination, but we want to have Plan 1, Plan 2 and Plan 3, and even 4,” he explained.

Squad: Jhaniele Fowler (captain), Vangelee Williams (vice captain), Shanice Beckford, Adean Thomas, Jodi-Ann Ward, Rebekah Robinson, Shamera Sterling, Stacian Facey, Kadie-Ann Dehaney, Nicole Dixon, Khadijah Williams, Romelda Aiken.

Management: Marvette Anderson (head coach), Winston Nevers (assistant coach), Faith Hall (manager), Karlene Waugh (assistant manager), Michelle Holt (team doctor), Wendi Peart-Brissett (physiotherapist), Arleene Findlay (statistician), Dhanyel Johnson (performance analyst).

—Sanjay Myers