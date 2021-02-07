New club expansion holds world of possibilities for Caribbean — Montagliani

With the expansion of the Scotiabank Concacaf League (SCL) and a new Caribbean Cup on the horizon, regional club football is set for a makeover.

On Thursday, the confederation announced an upscaling of its professional club platform, changes that are so far-reaching that all three subsets — North America, Central America, and the Caribbean — will benefit.

Each region will have its own club competition — inclusive of the Caribbean and Central American Cups — that will be intricately linked to Concacaf's flagship competition, the Champions League.

From 2023 onwards, a regionalised group stage will be introduced as part of a major revamp of the tournament that “will boost club football across the confederation”.

“So, you can see that we have created a Caribbean Cup that will be managed by the CFU, along with Concacaf, so we are empowering the region, and that will be a larger cup competition that will help build the capabilities within the region at the club level that will then filter into the group stage and have the strongest teams obviously move on,” said Concacaf President Victor Montagliani as he explained the concepts and projected buildout of the Caribbean jurisdiction in particular.

The Canadian said the idea of growing the club football platform in the Caribbean and elsewhere has always been a part of the portfolio of the development programme of Concacaf, but noted that strong roots had to be laid for a viable launch and sustainable execution.

“When you are build something, you have to have a strong foundation; there is no use trying to give everybody this and that when it's just not there. We must build strong foundations.

“We need to build a strong foundation, build a strong backbone and then from there, we need to build it [club football platform], and therefore the structure is important to us.

“We are mirroring in Central America a cup competition, obviously there it's a little more developed in Costa Rica, Honduras and Panama, than in other regions. If you look in Canada, the league is young, and they only get two spots.

“The reality is that we are trying to balance excellence, which is what the Champions League is all about, and development, and that is what we are trying to do as we try to develop the region so that it gets better,” Montagliani told the Jamaica Observer by telephone on Thursday.

He said some of the “stronger” leagues in the Caribbean region have been “empowered” to reach for the proverbial star.

“First of all, we have really empowered the four leagues that have abilities and have some structure — Dominican Republic, Jamaica, Trinidad and Haiti. We have empowered them to have a direct link to our Champions League and that's going to help their brand and that's going help boost their ability to evolve their domestic leagues.

“Then we created our cup competitions, so clubs in the region that don't have, for instance, robust leagues just yet, and they are starting to build them. Guyana, for example, just announced a new initiative, and what I am getting to is that this is a start of creating that base in the Caribbean.

“And by having the Champions League brand attached to the Caribbean leagues and to the Caribbean Cup, it's actually the way, I think, we are going to build that strong base in the Caribbean and Central America,” Montagliani stated.

He asserted that once club competitions get stronger in the region, one of the benefits is attractive leagues that will pull players from overseas.

“What I think is going to happen is that once you have a structure, once you start building them a structure, you will attract players. So, players that, for instance, are playing abroad that see an opportunity now, and it happened with the Nations League where Caribbean countries started finding players to play for their country — players they never would have attracted if we hadn't built the system of the Nations League.

“All of a sudden we start to see countries that maybe would have not had success, especially in the recent past, suddenly their players are coming out because we built a structure that attracted players, and this is the exact same thing,” Montagliani reasoned.

In the overall process to expand the base of club football in the region, the Fifa vice-president underscored the importance of club licensing as a critical element in establishing the standards that will guide the process.

“It's a very important element because club licensing being the standards that are required, and I think as we grow, we have a bit of time here between when the format stars and now, to build on setting those standards, so at the end of the day, if you are going to be competitive, you have to meet those standards...and eventually getting to an international level because that where you need to compete,” he said.

Montagliani, who will celebrate his fifth year as Concacaf boss in May, deflects the view that the focused implementation in expanding the professional club platform was late in coming.

“I think there is always good intention [in the past], but I am not sure how much execution there was and how much patience there was.

“In football you need to be patient and you can't always think it's going to happen overnight; that suddenly you are going to get a professional league, that suddenly you are going to have these sponsors going in and out — you need to build it, you need to build it in a responsible way.

“When we do it properly, when we plan properly, when we execute properly, that's how things can get done,” Montagliani said.

Even though he admitted that all aspects of football development across the confederation will be equally important to his legacy, the Canadian businessman could not hide that the Caribbean — the weakest of the three areas — will have a special place in the final discussion.

“What I think is very important is that what comes out whenever we look back at the end my time here, is that we have been able to establish in the Caribbean and to help create a base and…to have three or four real solid professional leagues that are sustainable; leagues that can, not only from from a development standpoint, but also offer jobs to Caribbean players, Caribbean coaches and Caribbean administrators,” Montagliani concluded.