New faces as Boyz prep for Saudi Arabia tour

FOUR new overseas-based players have been added to the Reggae Boyz squad as they prepare to depart for Saudi Arabia for two international friendly matches against the Middle East nation.

A release from the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) names the newcomers as Aberdeen left back Gregory Leigh; midfielder Ravel Morrison of Dutch side ADO Den Haag; Preston North End midfielder Daniel Johnson, midfielder; and former Jamaica College attacker and Captain Norman Campbell.

The Boyz will face off against the hosts on November 14 and 17 in Riyadh. Both games are scheduled to begin at 11:30 am local time.

The JFF said the locally based players who have been named to the team will be tested for COVID-19 on November 4 and will be sequestered along with some staff members at the UWI-JFF Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence until they depart on November 6.

The Boyz are using the matches as early preparation for Concacaf World Cup qualifiers and the Concacaf Gold Cup due for next summer. High-quality friendly matches will give Head Coach Theodore “Tappa” Whitmore the chance to look at players as he fixes to finalise his squad for the important tournaments.

Squad: Amal Knight, Dennis Taylor, Dwayne Miller, Kemar Lawrence, Gregory Leigh, Oniel Fisher, Alvas Powell, Adrian Mariappa, Damion Lowe, Michael Hector, Daniel Johnson, Kevon Lambert, Jahshaun Anglin, Ricardo Morris, Leon Bailey, Kaheem Parris, Ravel Morrison, Junior Flemmings, Kemal Malcolm, Lamar Walker, Bobby Reid, Shamar Nicholson, Javon East and Norman Campbell