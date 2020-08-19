New Hot Pick game is title sponsor of Jamaica Oaks race day

Supreme Ventures Limited (SVL) Group yesterday announced its new game Hot Pick as the sponsor of the 81st staging of the 2020 Jamaica Oaks race day which is set to take place at Caymanas Park next week Saturday, August 29, 2020.

The announcement was made at a press conference held at Caymanas Park yesterday.

The main feature race on the day will be the Grade One Jamaica Oaks, the third Classic of the COVID-19-interrupted racing season. The Jamaica Oaks, which boasts a purse of $2.5 million, will showcase the island's best native-bred, three-year-old fillies competing over 10 furlongs (2,000 metres) while carrying weight of 57.0 kilogrammes.

The Oaks will be run in honour of the late Hilma Veira, former general manager of the Jamaica Racing Commission (JRC), and a Hall of Famer.

The other main race on the day is the Bonnie Blue Flag Trophy, an Open Allowance event for three-year-olds and upward going over nine furlongs and 25 yards (1,820m) for a purse of $1.5 million.

SVL Group's Financial Controller Nickesha Eulette said that the Jamaica Oaks race day is the perfect opportunity to showcase the new number-based game Hot Pick.

With the Hot Pick game, for a minimum $10, gamers will choose a number from one to 15 for a chance to win a random prize of $100, $110 or $130 on their bet. For each wager, the prize will be revealed on their ticket. Players have a greater chance of “catching” their selected numbers with the odds down to 1:15.

The game has six draws per day (8:30 am, 10:30 am, 1:00 pm, 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm, and 8:25 pm) and will be available every day except Christmas Day and Good Friday, like all other SVL games.

“As you all know the Hot Pick is easy to play and this Jamaica Oaks race day is the best platform to engage patrons. We are excited about this; we will also have a lot of prizes for patrons as well,” Eulette said.

Thirteen horses have been provisionally entered for the Jamaica Oaks and as usual, horses with the highest lifetime stakes earnings are preferred.