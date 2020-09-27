New Japan Ambassador pays courtesy call on JOA

The Jamaica Olympic Association (JOA) continued to deepen its bilateral relations in sport with Japan in a recent courtesy call which the new ambassador from Japan, His Excellency, Maya Fujiwara, paid on president of the JOA, Christopher Samuda, and Secretary General/CEO Ryan Foster.

Ambassador Fujiwara was accompanied by Syotoku Habukawa, counsellor and deputy head of mission, and Kaoru Kajigayama, cultural officer, of the Embassy of Japan.

In receiving and extending fraternal greetings to Ambassador Fujiwara, JOA President Samuda stated that “one of the primary objectives of the Jamaica Olympic Association is to deepen, through bilateral partnerships with national olympic committees and also diplomacy, bonds in sport in the interest of our athletes and stakeholders.”

Ambassador Fujiwara expressed confidence in the continued collaboration and goodwill between the JOA and the embassy and pledged to strengthen ties between the two during his tour of duty.

In 2017, the Samuda-led administration signed in Japan a memorandum of understanding with the Tottori Prefecture which will enable all local athletes who have qualified for the Olympic and Paralympic games, the various management teams and coaching staff to be hosted in camp by the Prefecture prior to the start of the respective games.

In acknowledging this historic achievement, mutual interest was expressed in advancing sport beyond the Tokyo Games in establishing a sustainable model partnership to which Secretary General Foster said “the JOA is completely committed as we fulfill one of our mandates to use sport in building strong people to people relationships”.

The officials had discussions on wide-ranging topics, which included the development of smaller sports, mutual exchange of expertise and cultural initiatives with sport being the catalyst.