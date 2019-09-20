New JRA executive aims to reposition sport shooting

Veteran shooter and long-standing member of the Jamaica Rifle Association (JRA) recently elected its president, Major John Nelson pledging that his administration will elevate the profile of sport shooting.

Major Nelson, a former national full bore team captain, will head up a 16-member executive that was elected at the Association's Annual General Meeting last month.

The slate includes First Vice-President Errol Lee; Second Vice-President Robin Rickhi; Treasurer Ryan Bramwell; Secretary Rohan Wilson; and Stock Keeper Alex Clarke.

The Directorate also includes Canute Coley, David Dukharan, Anthony Johnson and Claude Russell, who will serve as member representatives, while team captains, Paul Shoucair, practical pistol; Karen Anderson, full bore rifle; and Norman Chen, archery, along with club captain David Rickman and International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) captain Denis Lee, round out the executive.

The administration will focus on promoting the various shooting disciplines governed by the JRA, which include practical pistol, rifle shooting, air rifle and archery. Heavy emphasis will also be placed on growing membership and increasing participation in competitive and recreational events.

“A major objective for this executive is to underscore that shooting is primarily a sport. It requires rigour, training and discipline; it's exciting and entertaining for spectators and it can be enjoyed recreationally and competitively,” Major Nelson shared.

The JRA will also be promoting the importance of responsible shooting, particularly as they seek to engage the youth demographic.

“A high priority for us is to encourage the responsible use of firearms as a means of safeguarding the reputation of the sport and ensuring the safety of the general population,” Major Nelson explained.

“The future of the sport will depend on us introducing it to a new generation, and responsible and appropriate usage will be central to our youth recruitment programmes,” he added.

The new executive is slated to serve for 12 months and the team has already rolled out a full schedule of activities for the rest of the calendar year.

First up is the Liguanea Cup, a practical pistol shooting competition on Saturday, September 28, which will be followed by the Ultimate Shoot family fun day on Saturday, October 5. An archery competition will be staged in October and the National Target Rifle Championships will be held early in November.