New-look NBL begins today with double-header at National Arena

The National Basketball League (NBL) Super 12 will tip off today at National Arena, starting at 3.30 pm.

The 12 top teams across the island will participate in an opening parade after which there will be a double-header featuring The UWI Running Rebels vs Montego Bay Cricket Club Knights, followed by defending champions St George's Slayers vs Falmouth Saints.

After three months of elimination at the regional conference level the top teams have emerged at the Super 12 phase of the competition. These are St George's Slayers, The UWI Runnin' Rebels, Portmore Flames, Spanish Town Spartans, Rae Town Raptors, Tivoli Wizards, Upper Room Eagles, Urban Knights, Montego Bay Cricket Club Knights, Falmouth Saints, Pembroke Hall Warriors, and Central Celtics.

The participating clubs at this stage are drawn from six parishes, which speaks to the spread of quality basketball and talent across the island.

President of the Jamaica Amateur Basketball Association Basketball Association (JABA), Paulton Gordon is excited about the growth that is taking place in the sport across the island.

“I am excited about the spread of high-level basketball outside of Kingston and St Andrew. We want to see the spread of the game across Jamaica, and the representation from six parishes in the Super 12 indicates that we are on course to make that happen.

“The teams in other parishes are consistently improving and the qualifiers have proven that they will be competitive.”

The development committee has designed this new format to ensure that the best local talent is showcased in the NBL Super 12.

Gordon says there has been general acceptance of the new format by the clubs.

“Generally, the Super 12 approach has been accepted. It focuses the talent pool and will ultimately improve the product,” he said.

Conferences were asked to conduct their internal eliminations which reduced the play-off to 16 teams, after which there was a further elimination to arrive at the Super 12 stage.

Going forward there will be a process of promotion and demotion to maintain this elite and more manageable level.

The teams will be greeted and addressed by Christopher Samuda, president of Jamaica Olympic Association, and Denzil Wilks, general manager of Sports Development Foundation, both organisations being consistent supporters of basketball and sports in general.

Games will be played primarily at the National Arena and the outdoor courts when the lights are installed and commissioned. Other venues that will be used for the Super 12 are Montego Bay Cricket Club in St James, Edgewater in St Catherine, and the UWI Bowl.