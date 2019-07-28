New NACAC boss Sands plots future

Mike Sands, the newly elected president of the North American, Central American and Caribbean (NACAC) Athletics Association, says the mandate for his executive is to enhance the sport in the region as well as to be more inclusive.

Sands, who was elected to head the powerful confederation in early July, replacing long-serving Victor Lopez who did not seek re-election, hinted that there might be adjustment to the present calendar if the sport is to continue to grow in the region.

In an interview with the Jamaica Observer at the recent Pan American Under-20 Championships in Costa Rica, the Bahamian said his plans were not limited to the English-speaking Caribbean.

“Our plans are not just about the English-speaking region as NACAC is the entire area...we have to continue and enhance track and field in the area — obviously we have to look at more competition that is more inclusive,” he said.

Sand's executive will not take office until after the IAAF World Championships in Doha, Qatar, in October, and tells the Sunday Observer that “we are having preliminary discussions as to how we enhance some of the meets that we already have in our area”.

The overhaul, he said, must start at the younger age groups and spread all the way to the seniors. Sands said while it might be too early to predict the impact of the IAAF disbanding the World Under-18 Championships, NACAC has a responsibility to ensure the age group is not neglected.

“At the end of the day, obviously, we have to look at what is in the best interest of our area, and so while the IAAF have stopped theirs we have to look at what we need to do to continue — as this is a very critical area in terms of our development.

“We have to obviously sit down as an executive and take a close look at what is on the calendar and how do we enhance our calendar of events to be more inclusive — from the base or the foundation up to the senior level,” Sands noted.

The athletics official had high praises for the three-day Pan American Under-20 Championships that was being hosted in Central America for the first time.

“The championships is going very well. The competition is keen and organisational structure is very, very good, so the future of track and field in the area is in good hands and looking very bright,” he noted.

Sands said that the level of performances which included three World junior records, all in the relays; several South American records; and many national junior records speak to a rosy future for the sport in the jurisdiction.

“We are looking at some very good performances and, bearing in mind these are our juniors on the verge of moving into seniors, and this is good for track and field in general and particularly for our NACAC region,” he ended.