New Scorpions coach Coley hatches plan to unseat Jaguars as regional four-day kings

The Jamaica Scorpions newly appointed Head Coach Andre Coley says building a competent core of players will be key if they are to break the dominance of Guyana Jaguars in regional four-day cricket.

“They [the Jaguars] have been able to keep the nucleus of the squad together, so once you can keep the nucleus of the players together for as long as they have it's easier to build a unit,” he told the Jamaica Observer recently.

The flagship four-day crown has eluded Jamaica — which transitioned out several integral, senior players over recent years — since 2012, while they last won the regional 50-over title in the 2011-2012 campaign.

Conversely, the Jaguars have claimed the last five four-day titles, mirroring the success of Jamaica between 2008 and 2012.

“I know between [Guyana coaches Esuan] Crandon and Rayon Griffith, they put in a lot of work in developing the players individually and that kind of thing.

“Plus having a unit makes it easier to work on things, [and] the trust builds up in a team. So separate and apart from developing the skills, you have the same core playing together for a while so they tend to get better results,” added Coley, on a three-year contract set to start September 1.

“I don't know that we are far off. In that time [of Jamaica's success] there was JB [Junior Bennett] as an experienced coach, you had [captain] Tamar Lambert, an experienced leader.

“Around that time you had Jimmy Adams as director of cricket, you had [spinner] Nikita Miller in his prime and a couple of other guys. It's similar to what Guyana have — the same nucleus of people and an established coach there, so I think it's the cycle,” he reasoned.

Coley, a former Jamaica wicketkeeper who turns 45 on September 22, was head coach of the West Indies Under-19s at the 2010 World Cup.

He was also senior men's assistant coach for a number of years throughout the stints of former head coaches Ottis Gibson, Phil Simmons and Stuart Law.

He most recently served as head coach of Windward Islands Volcanoes, guiding that franchise to the regional 50-over trophy.

Jamaica's batsmen have taken stick for not consistently showing the capacity to build substantial innings in four-day cricket, but Coley stressed that it is a common challenge throughout the region.

“I don't think it [the batting frailty] is reserved for Jamaica, I think it's a Caribbean thing. What I really want to focus on is the positives — we have some young players coming through in all areas: young wicketkeepers, young batsmen, young bowlers.

“It's very possible that some of the things we say they need to do, some of the players can already do it. It's just maybe the environment, it's just maybe having a discussion in terms of how you go about it. It's very possible all of that is there and it's about putting all of it together. It maybe is about getting people in the right roles.

“My plan really is to kind of identify where we are strong, and then look at what we really need to perform in first-class cricket or even international cricket and then try to fill in the gaps.

“My thing is to really just identify what we do well already as cricketers individually and as a unit, and then start to fill in the little holes that need filling in and see if we can improve. We just need to leverage those strengths and then see what we need to add on. I have to observe as well, I have to get the lay of the land and that sort of thing,” he told the Observer.

The 2019-2020 domestic cricket season is expected to begin November. While the Jaguars are reigning four-day champions, Combined Campuses and Colleges Marooners are holders of the 50-over trophy.