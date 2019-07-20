New sports channel RUSH joins FLOW TV

A new sports channel is coming to FLOW!

RUSH, home of the Premier League for the Caribbean, was scheduled to make its debut across all FLOW TV markets on July 15 as fans get ready for the 2019/20 Premier League season kick-off.

Britta Reinhardt, chief commercial officer — consumer, for C&W Communications (C&W), operator of the consumer brands FLOW, BTC and UTS in the Caribbean, said: “This is a huge win for all football fans across the region. As we continue to place our customers at the heart of everything we do, our priority is to provide them with exciting and fun access to premium sports. Adding the RUSH channel to our line-up was an easy decision in that it gives our customers the access they deserve.”

Reinhardt added: “This means that FLOW customers who are diehard fans of the Premier League will continue to tune in to FLOW TV to enjoy riveting football action in real time and have 24/7 access to all of the Premier League coverage they desire.” FLOW will replace its current FLOW Sports Premier channel with RUSH, making access to the upcoming Premier League season seamless. RUSH will be available in all FLOW TV markets on the same channel number that FLOW Sports Premier previously utilised.

RUSH will broadcast the excitement of all 380 Premier League matches in each of the next three seasons via programming that will include team highlights, special studio and magazine programmes. Peter Drury, Martin Tyler and Mark Lawrenson will deliver world-class commentary and analysis throughout the season. Additionally, fans can look forward to programming favourites like Matchday LIVE, Premier League Today and Fanzone as well as new programmes like Fantasy Premier League, Matchday Live Extra and Weekend Warm Up.

Football fans across the region continue to score big as RUSH will bring viewers to the very edge of the action, excitement and drama of the Premier League; as coverage comes with the latest in digital production standards, offering up to 26 HD cameras per game, and enabling them to each experience memorable moments that will move thousands more football fans across the Caribbean.