New Zealand abandon Australia cricket tour after new travel measures
SYDNEY, Australia (AFP) — New Zealand abandoned their one-day cricket tour of Australia yesterday after Wellington tightened border restrictions to combat the spread of coronavirus.
The Blacks Caps lost the opening game of the three-match series by 71 runs and were due to play the second in Sydney, on Sunday.
But they will fly home immediately after New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced everyone entering the country from midnight Sunday would have to self-isolate for 14 days.
“In response to the New Zealand Government's latest travel restrictions, Cricket Australia has been advised the New Zealand team will be returning home immediately,” Cricket Australia said.
The two remaining matches, along with three upcoming Twenty20 clashes between the two countries in New Zealand, were postponed.
“Cricket Australia and New Zealand Cricket will work together to identify a future opportunity to play both series,” it added.
Ardern said the self-quarantine order would be reviewed after 16 days.
New Zealand so far only has six confirmed cases of the virus and has recorded no fatalities.
The series in Australia was already being played without fans to curb the spread of coronavirus, which has forced a swathe of sporting events behind closed doors.
After the opening match on Friday, New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson was tested for the virus and placed in isolation after complaining of a sore throat.
The scare followed Australian paceman Kane Richardson being isolated and tested for COVID-19 after suffering a sore throat on Thursday. He missed the opening ODI, but was cleared of the virus late Friday.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy