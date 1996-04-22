SWEPT AWAY!

WELLINTON, New Zealand (AFP) — New Zealand wrapped up an emphatic series win against the West Indies with a comprehensive innings-and-12-run victory in the second Test in Wellington on Monday.

The series win advanced New Zealand a step closer to making the World Test championship final as they overtake England to move into third behind Australia and India, who are about to start a four-Test series.

It also lifted the Black Caps to be equal with Australia at the top of the World Test rankings and extended their unbeaten home run to 15 Tests.

It completed a disappointing tour for the West Indies, with the Test ending early on the fourth day as did the first Test.

After losing the first Test by an innings and 134 runs, and being rolled for 131 in the first innings of the second Test the West Indies saved their best for their final bat on tour, reaching 317 in their second innings before they were all out.

The tourists resumed the day at 244 for six, needing a further 85 runs to make New Zealand bat again and with Jason Holder on 60 and Joshua da Silva on 25.

After a 20-minute rain delay New Zealand needed just over 13 overs to take the remaining four wickets.

Holder added one to his overnight 60 before he was bowled by Tim Southee who also had Alzarri Joseph caught behind after an entertaining 24 – all from boundaries.

Da Silva marked his maiden Test with a half-century and looked comfortable as he brought up his 50 with a nudge off Trent Boult for a single. His next scoring shot was a four through mid-on off Daryl Mitchell to bring up the West Indies' 300.

But on 57 he fell lbw to Neil Wagner, who also bowled Shannon Gabriel without scoring to leave Chemar Holder not out 13.

For New Zealand, Wagner took three for 54 and Trent Boult finished with three for 96.

Despite winning the toss and having the advantage of bowling first on green wickets in both Tests, the West Indies bowlers struggled for consistency and their batsmen lacked the variety of shot selection to handle New Zealand's swing and seam attack.

The top five West Indies batsmen totalled only 267 across their four Test innings, just 16 more than New Zealand maestro Kane Williamson scored on his own in the first Test.

With Williamson on paternity leave for the second Test, New Zealand were still able to post 460 as Henry Nicholls shrugged off a batting slump to contribute 174 thanks to five dropped catches.

John Campbell's 68 in the second innings of the final Test was the best contribution by the West Indies top order.

Their highest scores came from Jermaine Blackwood (104) and Alzarri Joseph (89) batting at six and eight in a lost cause second innings of the first Test.

New Zealand's next Test series starts on December 26 against Pakistan.

SCOREBOARD

New Zealand 1st innings 460 (H. Nicholls 174, N.

Wagner 66no W. Young 43; Gabriel 3-93, Joseph

3-109)

West Indies 1st innings 131 (J. Blackwood 69;

Southee 5-32, Jamieson 5-34)

Bowling: Southee 17.4-6-32-5, Boult 14-5-34-0,

Wagner 12-5-28-0 (1nb), Jamieson 13-4-34-5 (1w)

West Indies 2nd innings (overnight 244-6)

K Brathwaite c Young b Boult 24

J Campbell b Jamieson 68

D Bravo c Nicholls b Boult 4

S Brooks c Watling b Wagner 36

R Chase c Latham b Jamieson 0

J Blackwood b Boult 20

J Holder b Southee 61

J da Silva lbw Wagner 57

A Joseph c Watling b Southee 24

C Holder not out 13

S Gabriel b Wagner 0

Extras (b1, lb7, w1, nb1) 10

Total (10 wickets; 79.1 overs) 317

Fall of wickets: 1-37 (Brathwaite), 2-41 (Bravo),

3-130 (Brooks), 4-131 (Chase), 5-134 (Campbell),

6-170 (Blackwood), 7-252 (Holder), 8-282 (Joseph),

9-307 (da Silva), 10-317 (Gabriel)

Bowling: Southee 22-4-96-2, Boult 21-3-96-3,

Jamieson 15-4-43-2 (1w), Wagner 17.1-4-54-3

(1nb), Mitchell 4-0-20-0

Toss: West Indies

Result: New Zealand won by an innings and 12 runs.

Series: New Zealand 2-0

Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Chris Brown (NZL)

TV umpire: Wayne Knights (NZL)

Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)