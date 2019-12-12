New SportsMax streaming app hits target with schoolboy football season

Oraine Godfrey, SportsMax's h ead of digital media, thought their schoolboy football SportsMax app was a resounding success with soaring viewership.

“During the season, we saw an increase in downloads of the app and viewership of schoolboy football content, both live and on-demand of over 170 per cent compared to last year. I would call that a complete success,” Godfrey told the Jamaica Observer.

The SportsMax app is available for download on the Google Play Store for Andriod users and the App Store for iPhone users.

It is said to boast a high-quality streaming product, offering a wide range of sports content via the Internet to smartphone users. The video streaming app curates, highlights and delivers sports videos.

Fans, followers and members of the alumni of participating schools accounted for the virtual explosion in app downloads. Many found it a convenient alternative to leaving their offices to attend the mid-afternoon matches.

SportsMax is anticipating the same level of viewer interest when they launch into coverage of the 2020 Digicel Grand Prix rounds of track and field competition.

In addition to the feverish rounds of schoolboy football, SportsMax app users also viewed Premier League matches, Caribbean Premier League games, NBA contests, daily sports news from Jamaica and around the world, expert opinions and analysis, exclusive interviews, and a raft of features to keep every keen sports fan 'in the know' can be had on the app.

“We've been a broadcast partner of ISSA since 2011 and doubled down in 2018 to become both broadcast partner and sponsor. For the 2019 season, SportsMax produced and broadcast an unprecedented 55 matches, utilising OTT (over the top) media to maximise reach in Jamaica and across the region,” Godfrey pointed out.

All produced schoolboy football matches throughout the season were available to watch for free via the SportsMax app on SportsMax+, which did not require a subscription.

“For first-time, real-time clips of key match moments (goals, penalties, red cards) were made available almost immediately as they happened and full match highlights at the end,” he emphasised.

“Over 120,000 unique viewers watched matches over the season across the region in Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados and St Lucia,” said Godfrey.

“Going forward, all of the above will be available next year, along with viewers being able to watch replays of matches on-demand immediately after the final whistle. The intention is to create a 360 experience with the addition of live scores of all matches along with match and player stats,” he added.

Before the start of the season, Digicel announced it had completed upgrades to its LTE network, which the company said doubled the usual LTE speed to allow glitch-free streaming of schoolboy football matches via the new SportsMax app, which has replaced the Digicel PlayGo app from last season.

The new, updated SportsMax app allowed convenience for fans who could not be physically present at the matches to witness the success of BB Coke High from St Elizabeth and St Catherine High in the Ben Francis and Walker Cups.

They also got the chance to see Kingston College win the Champions Cup; Jamaica College lift the Manning Cup and Clarendon College walk away with the daCosta Cup and crowned themselves best schoolboy team with victory in the Olivier Shield.