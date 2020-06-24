Newport-Fersan, H'View FC sign $2-m MOU to upgrade football field

Premium fertiliser company Newport-Fersan (Jamaica) Limited yesterday signed a three-year, $2-million memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Harbour View Football Club to develop its mini-stadium football field to top-class status, as well as maintain it at the same standard for the next three years.

The signing took place at the Wherry Wharf Complex in Newport East in Kingston under the Precise Nutrient Management System programme and will bring great value to the players and spectators with what is expected to be the best playing field in the island.

Dennis Valdez, Fersan's managing director, said it was a pleasure to sign this MOU with Harbour View Football Club for the restoration and maintenance of the football field.

“There is good similarity between both companies. We are the first in the land in terms of our fertiliser in introducing our Precise Nutrient Management System programme into Jamaica and the first technology available in the world,” Valdez declared.

He continued: “Harbour View, on the other hand, has a lot of first things in Jamaica and one is that they have the first world-class stadium in Jamaica. The first athlete [footballer] that was transferred to a professional football league.”

Harbour View's general manager, Clyde Jureidini, was equally happy with the MOU that will provide an environment that looks, feels, and exhibits professional exposure, especially with games being streamed globally.

“We are glad for the partnership and we thank you. This a new dimension for us and for football clubs in Jamaica, where this partnership over the next three years will not just start to repair and grow but to present the field at the immaculate level that we all want to work towards,” said Jureidini.

“Over the last few months we have done a lot of soil analysis, and they have used international links to bring to our local environment what are world standards, and we hope that continues to grow. From our side there are a lot of things we need to put in place, like support staff and systems but you have given us a platform to perform. We just want to say thank you,” said Jureidini.

It is understood that the company has been working closely with Harbour View FC's stadium supervisor/groundsman, David “Duffus” Campbell, and has examined the irrigation system, sent soil samples overseas for analysis, and recommended that the football club upgrade its systems to better serve the purpose of improving the field to top-class standard.

Hedda Rose Dunkley, Fersan's business development manager also chipped in, noting that they will be providing input and technical support to work hand in hand with the Harbour View staff.

According to Dunkley, the company, which has been in Jamaica for the last 15 years, did an analysis on the grass at Harbour View and fertilisers were blended just for that surface which is working wonders.

This, she revealed, is the first of what could be an islandwide drive to bring the football fields in Jamaica to world-class standards.

“This is the catalyst for us to be able to work with football fields across Jamaica, not only in premier league but all the way down to the school level,” she noted.