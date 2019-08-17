Neymar called up for Brazil friendlies amid transfer speculation
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil (AFP) — Neymar was included yesterday in Brazil's squad for friendlies against Colombia and Peru next month, amid speculation of a departure from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and a return to La Liga.
Coach Tite's announcement comes as former captain Neymar appears set to leave the French outfit and head back to Spain before the end of the transfer window on September 2, either to his former side Barcelona or Real Madrid.
The world's most expensive player has been plagued by an ankle injury that ruled him out of last month's Copa America success.
Authorities in Brazil also recently dropped an investigation into rape allegations against the forward due to insufficient evidence, accusations which he had vehemently denied.
Tite said he had spoken to Neymar, who “said he was happy”, but he acknowledged that he was not doing “tactical work”.
“I will not abandon an athlete of Neymar's level and quality,” Tite said, explaining he wanted to give him “playing time”.
Brazil will face Colombia on September 6 in Miami, and Peru — who they beat in the Copa America final — on September 10 in Los Angeles.
